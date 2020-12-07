2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

Our top jobs in Japan this week include international school learning material sales reps, IT English teachers for kids, sewing factory staff, map accuracy testers, Japanese video game support staff and more. Check them out and apply now!

By GaijinPot Blog Dec 8, 2020 1 min read

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote

Remote English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

E-Commerce Manager (Marketing, SEO, Graphic, Programming, SEA) Company: DOITSUYA

DOITSUYA Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Doitsuya is looking for an e-commerce manager to lead operations for the German and European e-commerce market.



Your main duty will be project management, planning and execution.



You must have social media, content, newsletter marketing skills as well as knowledge is SEA and SEO. Advanced knowledge in spreadsheet analysis software (Excel, Google Sheets, etc.) is also a must.

Consulting Sales / Event Management Company: Marcus Evans Japan

Marcus Evans Japan Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Marcus Evans Japan, an event management company, is looking for a sales consultant with fluency in Korean and Japanese.



You will be the key element between the branches in Korea and Japan while managing existing clients.



Benefits include opportunities for international transfers in London, Barcelona, New York, Chicago, San Diego,

Singapore or Sydney.

Map Application Relevancy and Accuracy Tester Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Remote Work

Remote Work English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Appen is looking for map application testers to work from home, mainly to provide relevance and accuracy ratings.



You must have a high-speed internet connection.

Camera AI Project for Cat/Dog owners Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: nullJapan

nullJapan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Appen is working with leading technology companies on improving the quality and capabilities of smartphone cameras. Data collected from this project will be used for research and AI device training purposes.



You'll be asked to submit 20 images and two short videos of your dog or cat.

Sewing Factory Staff Company: Blowback

Blowback Salary: ¥980 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable

¥980 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Not Required

Not Required Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan A sewing factory located in Osaka is looking for part-time staff to join its international team.



Your main duty will be the production of various products destined for the company's online shop (outdoor goods, masks, bags, etc.).

Kids IT English Teacher Company: I-hearts

I-hearts Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan I-hearts is looking for an IT Instructor to take care of its English programming classes.



In addition to teaching duties, in-house systems or assistance in the creation of teaching materials will also be required.



You must have basic IT knowledge.

Freelance Academic J-E Translator Company: Uni-edit

Uni-edit Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Uni-edit, specializing in academic research paper translation, is looking for Japanese-to-English translators to work on various projects.



The range of subjects will vary but there is particular demand for medical, food science, agro-chemistry, life sciences, biology and forestry topics.



You must have excellent Japanese reading skills and be fluent or native in English.

Sales Representative for International Schools Educational Materials Company: SmartEd

SmartEd Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan SmartEd, a distributor for educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.



Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.