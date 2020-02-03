2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Editors for Brazil, Indian and UK audience
- Industries: Internet / Web Media
- Position Available: 3
Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year
Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Mybest, a fast growing lifestyle website, is looking for three Editors for its Indian, UK and Brazil audience based website.
Your main duty will be writing and editing articles in your native language.
Successful candidates will have a deep understanding of the culture and customs of India, UK, and Brazil.
B2B Sales & Business Developer
- Company: Jobtome International SA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Jobtome, a European based company, is looking for a B2B sales oriented to business development to help grow its local presence in Japan.
Your main responsibility will be managing and growing your client portfolio while actively identifying high potential opportunities to incorporate into the company sales strategy.
You must be a native Japanese speaker with English fluency. Successful candidates will have good knowledge of sales strategies and techniques.
Online marketing, business development and/or account management experience would be a plus.
ZenMarket Korean Version Manager
- Company: ZenMarket INC
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket, a popular e-commerce company based in Osaka, is looking for a Manager with Korean speaking abilities to take care of the Korean version of website operations.
Your role will include managing online advertising and curating SNS content on various channels as well as creating email marketing campaigns and content for the blog.
You must be a native Korean speaker. Experience in digital marketing, SEO and using a major online advertising platform would be a big plus.
Application Engineer
- Company: Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Rakuten is hiring application engineers from across the world to join its headquarters in Tokyo.
You must have at least four years of experience in application development using Java, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Kotlin or Swift and experience using Linux or Windows.
No Japanese required as English is the official internal company language.
Benefits include relocation support, visa sponsorship, corporate sports club membership, and childcare support.
Sales Representatives & Assistants
- Company: PACIFIC BOEKI CO,LTD
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pacific Boeki, a used car exporter, is looking for an English, Portuguese, Sinhala or Spanish native speaker to join their international sales team located near Shibuya, Tokyo.
One or two years' experience in the car-export industry would be preferred. Sales or EC Marketing experience in any industry welcomed!
Data Center Technician (DCO)
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka facility.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency would be a plus but it is not mandatory to apply to this position.
Auxiliary Programs Manager
- Company: Nishimachi International School
- Salary: ¥460,000 ~ ¥560,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As an Auxiliary Programs Manager, you will develop, implement, oversee and sell non-tuition, revenue-generating programs utilizing the physical and human resources of Nishimachi International School.
The scope of the role includes after-school programs, facility rentals, summer/vacation programs, and events.
Regional Operations and Training Coordinator
- Company: Arigato Japan Food Tours
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month
- Location: Kansai area, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Arigato Japan, a food tour operator and culinary tourism expert, is now hiring in the Kansai area.
You will be responsible for training programs, vendor relations, and guest satisfaction. Business level Japanese as well as two to three years of experience in the tourism industry are required for this position.
The successful candidate will have a passion for travel, Japanese food, and sharing cultural insights with inbound travelers from all over the world.
Video Game Guide Director / Editor
- Company: Game 8 Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main duty will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.
Overseas & Domestic Hotel Reservations Coordinator
- Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,050 / Hour
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Machiya Inns & Hotels is looking for a reservation agent to communicate with guests and travel agent partners via email and telephone.
Chinese language abilities are a big plus.
Final candidates will be asked to come to the head office in Kyoto for the final interview.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.