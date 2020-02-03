2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

Web editors, application engineers, and B2B sales positions available among our top picks for this week!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Editors for Brazil, Indian and UK audience Industries: Internet / Web Media

Position Available: 3 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mybest, a fast growing lifestyle website, is looking for three Editors for its Indian, UK and Brazil audience based website.



Your main duty will be writing and editing articles in your native language.



Successful candidates will have a deep understanding of the culture and customs of India, UK, and Brazil.

B2B Sales & Business Developer Company: Jobtome International SA

Jobtome International SA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native

Native Application: Must currently reside in Japan Jobtome, a European based company, is looking for a B2B sales oriented to business development to help grow its local presence in Japan.



Your main responsibility will be managing and growing your client portfolio while actively identifying high potential opportunities to incorporate into the company sales strategy.



You must be a native Japanese speaker with English fluency. Successful candidates will have good knowledge of sales strategies and techniques.



ZenMarket Korean Version Manager Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket, a popular e-commerce company based in Osaka, is looking for a Manager with Korean speaking abilities to take care of the Korean version of website operations.



Your role will include managing online advertising and curating SNS content on various channels as well as creating email marketing campaigns and content for the blog.



Application Engineer Company: Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社

Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社 Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Rakuten is hiring application engineers from across the world to join its headquarters in Tokyo.



You must have at least four years of experience in application development using Java, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Kotlin or Swift and experience using Linux or Windows.



No Japanese required as English is the official internal company language.



Sales Representatives & Assistants Company: PACIFIC BOEKI CO,LTD

PACIFIC BOEKI CO,LTD Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥180,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pacific Boeki, a used car exporter, is looking for an English, Portuguese, Sinhala or Spanish native speaker to join their international sales team located near Shibuya, Tokyo.



Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka facility.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Auxiliary Programs Manager Company: Nishimachi International School

Nishimachi International School Salary: ¥460,000 ~ ¥560,000 / Month

¥460,000 ~ ¥560,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK As an Auxiliary Programs Manager, you will develop, implement, oversee and sell non-tuition, revenue-generating programs utilizing the physical and human resources of Nishimachi International School.



Regional Operations and Training Coordinator Company: Arigato Japan Food Tours

Arigato Japan Food Tours Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month

¥260,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month Location: Kansai area, Japan

Kansai area, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Arigato Japan, a food tour operator and culinary tourism expert, is now hiring in the Kansai area.



You will be responsible for training programs, vendor relations, and guest satisfaction. Business level Japanese as well as two to three years of experience in the tourism industry are required for this position.



Video Game Guide Director / Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Overseas & Domestic Hotel Reservations Coordinator Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.

AJ InterBridge Inc. Salary: ¥1,050 / Hour

¥1,050 / Hour Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Machiya Inns & Hotels is looking for a reservation agent to communicate with guests and travel agent partners via email and telephone.



Chinese language abilities are a big plus.



