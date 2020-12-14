2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Office Administrator
- Company: Equiom Japan
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Equiom, a company outsourcing accounting, payroll and financial services in Japan, is looking for an office administrator for its Tokyo location.
Your main duty will be administration tasks (filing, scanning, answering phones, general office management) as well as assisting the accounting and payroll teams as needed.
You must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications. Business level of English and Japanese required. Previous experience in a similar role welcomed.
Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.
You must have experience in the hospitality industry. Fluency in English and Japanese in a must.
International Sales Executive
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Crown, an import/export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing vehicles that match the needs of clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.
Benefits include a commission-based system to top up your monthly salary up to ¥1M.
Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Remote
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
E-Commerce Manager (Marketing, SEO, Graphic, Programming, SEA)
- Company: DOITSUYA
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Doitsuya is looking for an e-commerce manager to lead operations for the German and European e-commerce market.
Your main duty will be project management, planning and execution.
You must have social media, content, newsletter marketing skills as well as knowledge is SEA and SEO. Advanced knowledge in spreadsheet analysis software (Excel, Google Sheets, etc.) is also a must.
Consulting Sales / Event Management
- Company: Marcus Evans Japan
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Marcus Evans Japan, an event management company, is looking for a sales consultant with fluency in Korean and Japanese.
You will be the key element between the branches in Korea and Japan while managing existing clients.
Benefits include opportunities for international transfers in London, Barcelona, New York, Chicago, San Diego,
Singapore or Sydney.
Map Application Relevancy and Accuracy Tester
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Remote Work
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Appen is looking for map application testers to work from home, mainly to provide relevance and accuracy ratings.
You must have a high-speed internet connection.
Camera AI Project for Cat/Dog owners
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Remote
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Appen is working with leading technology companies on improving the quality and capabilities of smartphone cameras. Data collected from this project will be used for research and AI device training purposes.
You'll be asked to submit 20 images and two short videos of your dog or cat.
Sewing Factory Staff
- Company: Blowback
- Salary: ¥980 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Not Required
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A sewing factory located in Osaka is looking for part-time staff to join its international team.
Your main duty will be the production of various products destined for the company's online shop (outdoor goods, masks, bags, etc.).
Kids IT English Teacher
- Company: I-hearts
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
I-hearts is looking for an IT Instructor to take care of its English programming classes.
In addition to teaching duties, in-house systems or assistance in the creation of teaching materials will also be required.
You must have basic IT knowledge.
