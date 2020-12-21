2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

This week's top jobs in Japan include plenty of administration, management, marketing and sales positions. Check out our list and see if you have the skills and experience these employers are looking for.

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Visual Designer Company: EKO Instruments

EKO Instruments Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The visual designer will create graphics for print and online use, including but not limited to: print ads, product guides, catalogs, social media images, booth design, templates and more.



Proficiency in design tools and software (Adobe CC) is mandatory plus a good working background related to marketing visuals making.

Marketing Assistant Company: EKO Instruments

EKO Instruments Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eko Instruments, a company designing and manufacturing renewable energy instruments, is looking for a marketing assistant to help support its national and global campaigns, public relations activities, online marketing and other communications initiatives.



You must have a degree in marketing or communications or have at least one to two years experience in a B2B marketing role.



Business level in both English and Japanese is mandatory. Knowledge in HTML/CSS and experience with paid social/Google Ads is a plus.

Office Administrator Company: Equiom Japan

Equiom Japan Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Equiom, a company outsourcing accounting, payroll and financial services in Japan, is looking for an office administrator for its Tokyo location.



Your main duty will be administration tasks (filing, scanning, answering phones, general office management) as well as assisting the accounting and payroll teams as needed.



You must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications. Business level of English and Japanese required. Previous experience in a similar role welcomed.

Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.



You must have experience in the hospitality industry. Fluency in English and Japanese is a must.

International Sales Executive Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.

G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Crown, an import/export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing vehicles that match the needs of clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.



You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.



Benefits include a commission-based system to top up your monthly salary up to ¥1M. Share this Job Apply Here

Consulting Sales / Event Management Company: Marcus Evans Japan

Marcus Evans Japan Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Marcus Evans Japan, an event management company, is looking for a sales consultant with fluency in Korean and Japanese.



You will be the key element between the branches in Korea and Japan while managing existing clients.



Benefits include opportunities for international transfers in London, Barcelona, New York, Chicago, San Diego,

Singapore or Sydney.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.