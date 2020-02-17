2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Operating Staff
- Company: 株式会社PLANETS
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour
- Location: Toyosu, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
TeamLab, the Instagram famous digital art group, is recruiting English speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.
Your main duty will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors.
Available schedules start from three days per week or more depending on your availability.
Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late-night, and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.
ICT Operations and Support Engineer
- Company: United Nations University (国連大学)
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The United Nations University, providing research on global problems such as human survival, conflict prevention, development, and welfare, is looking for a support engineer to identify, diagnose, remediate, and document helpdesk and system issues on a daily basis.
Mechanical Engineer
- Company: Sunvertex
- Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Niigata, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sun Vertex, a manufacturer of electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and vehicles, is looking for mechanical engineers with experience using AutoCAD 2D/3D, catia V5, etc.
Benefits include company housing, transportation allowance and relocation support.
ZenMarket Arabic Version Manager
- Company: ZenMarket INC
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket, a popular e-commerce company based in Osaka, is looking for a Manager with Arabic speaking abilities to take care of the Arabic version of website operations.
Your role will include managing online advertising and curating SNS content on various channels as well as creating email marketing campaigns and content for the blog.
You must be a native Arabic speaker. Experience in digital marketing, SEO and using a major online advertising platform would be a big plus.
English Speaking Babysitters
- Company: KXN Co.,Ltd. (ケーバイエヌ株式会社)
- Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
KXN, an international babysitting service company operating in Europe, America, and Japan is hiring English speaking babysitters in the Tokyo area.
Experience as a babysitter, kindergarten teacher, nurse or similar position is required.
Service & Kitchen Staff
- Company: YAUMAY
- Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Marunouchi, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Yaumay, an Asian dumpling restaurant located in Marunouchi near Tokyo Station, is looking for talented people for immediate hire.
Full-training provided. Salary is negotiable based on experience and skills.
Benefits include meals and employee discounts, as well as midnight work and early morning work bonus allowance.
Application Engineer
- Company: Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Rakuten is hiring application engineers from across the world to join its headquarters in Tokyo.
You must have at least four years of experience in application development using Java, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Kotlin or Swift and experience using Linux or Windows.
No Japanese required as English is the official internal company language.
Benefits include relocation support, visa sponsorship, corporate sports club membership, and childcare support.
Editors for Brazil, Indian and UK audience
- Industries: Internet / Web Media
- Position Available: 3
Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year
Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Mybest, a fast growing lifestyle website, is looking for three Editors for its Indian, UK and Brazil audience based website.
Your main duty will be writing and editing articles in your native language.
Successful candidates will have a deep understanding of the culture and customs of India, UK, and Brazil.
Video Game Guide Director / Editor
- Company: Game 8 Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main duty will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.
Sales Representatives & Assistants
- Company: PACIFIC BOEKI CO,LTD
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pacific Boeki, a used car exporter, is looking for an English, Portuguese, Sinhala or Spanish native speaker to join their international sales team located near Shibuya, Tokyo.
One or two years' experience in the car-export industry would be preferred. Sales or EC Marketing experience in any industry welcomed!
B2B Sales & Business Developer
- Company: Jobtome International SA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Jobtome, a European based company, is looking for a B2B sales oriented to business development to help grow its local presence in Japan.
Your main responsibility will be managing and growing your client portfolio while actively identifying high potential opportunities to incorporate into the company sales strategy.
You must be a native Japanese speaker with English fluency. Successful candidates will have good knowledge of sales strategies and techniques.
Online marketing, business development and/or account management experience would be a plus.
