2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

Video Game Guide and staff at teamLab Planets are among our top jobs this week!

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 24, 2020 1 min read

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Project Manager Company: OSF Global Services

OSF Global Services Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan OSF Global Services is looking for a Project Manager to coordinate the entire life cycle of projects within its e-commerce department.



Operating Staff Company: 株式会社PLANETS

株式会社PLANETS Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Toyosu, Tokyo

Toyosu, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab, the Instagram famous digital art group, is recruiting English speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.



Your main duty will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start from three days per week or more depending on your availability.



ICT Operations and Support Engineer Company: United Nations University (国連大学)

United Nations University (国連大学) Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Mechanical Engineer Company: Sunvertex

Sunvertex Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Niigata, Japan

Niigata, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sun Vertex, a manufacturer of electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and vehicles, is looking for mechanical engineers with experience using AutoCAD 2D/3D, catia V5, etc.



Benefits include company housing, transportation allowance and relocation support.

ZenMarket Arabic Version Manager Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket, a popular e-commerce company based in Osaka, is looking for a Manager with Arabic speaking abilities to take care of the Arabic version of website operations.



Your role will include managing online advertising and curating SNS content on various channels as well as creating email marketing campaigns and content for the blog.



English Speaking Babysitters Company: KXN Co.,Ltd. (ケーバイエヌ株式会社)

KXN Co.,Ltd. (ケーバイエヌ株式会社) Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour

¥1,050 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan KXN, an international babysitting service company operating in Europe, America, and Japan is hiring English speaking babysitters in the Tokyo area.



Service & Kitchen Staff Company: YAUMAY

YAUMAY Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,150 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Marunouchi, Tokyo

Marunouchi, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yaumay, an Asian dumpling restaurant located in Marunouchi near Tokyo Station, is looking for talented people for immediate hire.



Full-training provided. Salary is negotiable based on experience and skills.



Application Engineer Company: Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社

Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社 Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Rakuten is hiring application engineers from across the world to join its headquarters in Tokyo.



You must have at least four years of experience in application development using Java, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Kotlin or Swift and experience using Linux or Windows.



No Japanese required as English is the official internal company language.



Editors for Brazil, Indian and UK audience Industries: Internet / Web Media

Position Available: 3 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mybest, a fast growing lifestyle website, is looking for three Editors for its Indian, UK and Brazil audience based website.



Your main duty will be writing and editing articles in your native language.



Successful candidates will have a deep understanding of the culture and customs of India, UK, and Brazil.

Video Game Guide Director / Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Sales Representatives & Assistants Company: PACIFIC BOEKI CO,LTD

PACIFIC BOEKI CO,LTD Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥180,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pacific Boeki, a used car exporter, is looking for an English, Portuguese, Sinhala or Spanish native speaker to join their international sales team located near Shibuya, Tokyo.



B2B Sales & Business Developer Company: Jobtome International SA

Jobtome International SA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native

Native Application: Must currently reside in Japan Jobtome, a European based company, is looking for a B2B sales oriented to business development to help grow its local presence in Japan.



Your main responsibility will be managing and growing your client portfolio while actively identifying high potential opportunities to incorporate into the company sales strategy.



You must be a native Japanese speaker with English fluency. Successful candidates will have good knowledge of sales strategies and techniques.



To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.