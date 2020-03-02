2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

Urgent English teachers, project manager, operation staff and MICE sales assistant positions among our top jobs this week!

On Mar 2, 2020

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Full Time Preschool English Teacher Company: Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール)

Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール) Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system

¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system Location: Gifu City, Gifu

Gifu City, Gifu English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is an urgent job offer for a native English teacher to start in April 2020.



Oblige International Preschool located in Gifu City emphasizes creating the curriculum together with teachers. The company will provide visa sponsorship/renewal and transportation fees.



Previous experience in teaching is highly valued but not mandatory for this position.

MICE Sales Assistant Company: 公益財団法人 福岡観光コンベンションビューロー

公益財団法人 福岡観光コンベンションビューロー Salary: ¥7,750 / Day

¥7,750 / Day Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a part-time position up for grabs in Fukuoka City.



Your main duties will include assisting operations and activities that will help the sales team attract MICE events and conferences to Fukuoka.

Project Manager Company: OSF Global Services

OSF Global Services Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan OSF Global Services is looking for a Project Manager to coordinate the entire life cycle of projects within its e-commerce department.



You need at least two years' experience in a project manager role. Knowledge about agile management methodologies would be a big plus.

Operating Staff Company: 株式会社PLANETS

株式会社PLANETS Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Toyosu, Tokyo

Toyosu, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab, the Instagram famous digital art group, is recruiting English speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.



Your main duties will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start from three days per week or more depending on your availability.



Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late-night, and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.

ICT Operations and Support Engineer Company: United Nations University (国連大学)

United Nations University (国連大学) Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK The United Nations University, providing research on global problems such as human survival, conflict prevention, development, and welfare, is looking for a support engineer to identify, diagnose, remediate, and document helpdesk and system issues on a daily basis.

Mechanical Engineer Company: Sunvertex

Sunvertex Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Niigata, Japan

Niigata, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sun Vertex, a manufacturer of electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and vehicles, is looking for mechanical engineers with experience using AutoCAD 2D/3D, catia V5, etc.



Benefits include company housing, transportation allowance, and relocation support.

Share this Job Apply Here

ZenMarket Arabic Version Manager Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket, a popular e-commerce company based in Osaka, is looking for a Manager with Arabic speaking abilities to take care of the Arabic version of website operations.



Your role will include managing online advertising and curating SNS content on various channels as well as creating email marketing campaigns and content for the blog.



You must be a native Arabic speaker. Experience in digital marketing, SEO and using a major online advertising platform would be a big plus.

Service & Kitchen Staff Company: YAUMAY

YAUMAY Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,150 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Marunouchi, Tokyo

Marunouchi, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yaumay, an Asian dumpling restaurant located in Marunouchi near Tokyo Station, is looking for talented people for immediate hire.



Full-training provided. Salary is negotiable based on experience and skills.



Full-training provided. Salary is negotiable based on experience and skills.

Benefits include meals and employee discounts, as well as midnight work and early morning work bonus allowance.

