2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Full Time Preschool English Teacher
- Company: Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール)
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system
- Location: Gifu City, Gifu
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is an urgent job offer for a native English teacher to start in April 2020.
Oblige International Preschool located in Gifu City emphasizes creating the curriculum together with teachers. The company will provide visa sponsorship/renewal and transportation fees.
Previous experience in teaching is highly valued but not mandatory for this position.
MICE Sales Assistant
- Company: 公益財団法人 福岡観光コンベンションビューロー
- Salary: ¥7,750 / Day
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is a part-time position up for grabs in Fukuoka City.
Your main duties will include assisting operations and activities that will help the sales team attract MICE events and conferences to Fukuoka.
Project Manager
- Company: OSF Global Services
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
OSF Global Services is looking for a Project Manager to coordinate the entire life cycle of projects within its e-commerce department.
You need at least two years' experience in a project manager role. Knowledge about agile management methodologies would be a big plus.
Operating Staff
- Company: 株式会社PLANETS
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour
- Location: Toyosu, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
TeamLab, the Instagram famous digital art group, is recruiting English speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.
Your main duties will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start from three days per week or more depending on your availability.
Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late-night, and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.
ICT Operations and Support Engineer
- Company: United Nations University (国連大学)
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The United Nations University, providing research on global problems such as human survival, conflict prevention, development, and welfare, is looking for a support engineer to identify, diagnose, remediate, and document helpdesk and system issues on a daily basis.
Mechanical Engineer
- Company: Sunvertex
- Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Niigata, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sun Vertex, a manufacturer of electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and vehicles, is looking for mechanical engineers with experience using AutoCAD 2D/3D, catia V5, etc.
Benefits include company housing, transportation allowance, and relocation support.
ZenMarket Arabic Version Manager
- Company: ZenMarket INC
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket, a popular e-commerce company based in Osaka, is looking for a Manager with Arabic speaking abilities to take care of the Arabic version of website operations.
Your role will include managing online advertising and curating SNS content on various channels as well as creating email marketing campaigns and content for the blog.
You must be a native Arabic speaker. Experience in digital marketing, SEO and using a major online advertising platform would be a big plus.
Service & Kitchen Staff
- Company: YAUMAY
- Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Marunouchi, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Yaumay, an Asian dumpling restaurant located in Marunouchi near Tokyo Station, is looking for talented people for immediate hire.
Full-training provided. Salary is negotiable based on experience and skills.
Benefits include meals and employee discounts, as well as midnight work and early morning work bonus allowance.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.