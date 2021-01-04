2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
International Sales Executive
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Crown, an import/export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing vehicles that match the needs of clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.
Benefits include a commission-based system to top up your monthly salary up to ¥1M.
Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.
You must have experience in the hospitality industry. Fluency in English and Japanese is a must.
Marketing Assistant
- Company: EKO Instruments
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eko Instruments, a company designing and manufacturing renewable energy instruments, is looking for a marketing assistant to help support its national and global campaigns, public relations activities, online marketing and other communications initiatives.
You must have a degree in marketing or communications or have at least one to two years experience in a B2B marketing role.
Business level in both English and Japanese is mandatory. Knowledge in HTML/CSS and experience with paid social/Google Ads is a plus.
Visual Designer
- Company: EKO Instruments
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The visual designer will create graphics for print and online use, including but not limited to: print ads, product guides, catalogs, social media images, booth design, templates and more.
Proficiency in design tools and software (Adobe CC) is mandatory plus a good working background related to marketing visuals making.
Mechanics and Engineers
- Company: Fulcrum
- Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is a part-time position at a dispatch agency for a temporary jobs located in Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.
Only basic Japanese is required.
Office Administrator
- Company: Equiom Japan
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Equiom, a company outsourcing accounting, payroll and financial services in Japan, is looking for an office administrator for its Tokyo location.
Your main duty will be administration tasks (filing, scanning, answering phones, general office management) as well as assisting the accounting and payroll teams as needed.
You must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications. Business level of English and Japanese required. Previous experience in a similar role welcomed.
Full-time Nursery School Teacher
- Company: Tanoshi Kids
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tanoshi Kids is looking for full-time and part-time teachers with experience teaching kids from 3 to 5-years old in Himeji or Kakogawa in Hyogo Prefecture.
Benefits include transportation fees and a competitive salary.
Cultural Facilitator
- Company: Angelica Nursery
- Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this role, you'll carry out various singing, dancing, PE and craft-related activities as well as regular daycare duties.
The nursery also manages a farm located in Hidaka City, Saitama Prefecture, mainly used to produce vegetables and fruits for the children's everyday meals but also serves as a school trip location.
