2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

It's the start of a new year and it could be the start of a new career! Our first list of top jobs available in Japan features positions for designers, engineers, hospitality managers, marketers, mechanics, office administrators, teachers and more!

On Jan 4, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs! International Sales Executive Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.

G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Crown, an import/export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing vehicles that match the needs of clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.



You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.



Benefits include a commission-based system to top up your monthly salary up to ¥1M. Share this Job Apply Here Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.



You must have experience in the hospitality industry. Fluency in English and Japanese is a must. Share this Job Apply Here Marketing Assistant Company: EKO Instruments

EKO Instruments Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eko Instruments, a company designing and manufacturing renewable energy instruments, is looking for a marketing assistant to help support its national and global campaigns, public relations activities, online marketing and other communications initiatives.



You must have a degree in marketing or communications or have at least one to two years experience in a B2B marketing role.



Business level in both English and Japanese is mandatory. Knowledge in HTML/CSS and experience with paid social/Google Ads is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here Visual Designer Company: EKO Instruments

EKO Instruments Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The visual designer will create graphics for print and online use, including but not limited to: print ads, product guides, catalogs, social media images, booth design, templates and more.



Proficiency in design tools and software (Adobe CC) is mandatory plus a good working background related to marketing visuals making. Share this Job Apply Here Mechanics and Engineers Company: Fulcrum

Fulcrum Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,100 / Hour Negotiable Location: Shizuoka, Japan

Shizuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a part-time position at a dispatch agency for a temporary jobs located in Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.



Only basic Japanese is required. Share this Job Apply Here Office Administrator Company: Equiom Japan

Equiom Japan Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Equiom, a company outsourcing accounting, payroll and financial services in Japan, is looking for an office administrator for its Tokyo location.



Your main duty will be administration tasks (filing, scanning, answering phones, general office management) as well as assisting the accounting and payroll teams as needed.



You must be proficient in Microsoft Office applications. Business level of English and Japanese required. Previous experience in a similar role welcomed. Share this Job Apply Here Full-time Nursery School Teacher Company: Tanoshi Kids

Tanoshi Kids Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tanoshi Kids is looking for full-time and part-time teachers with experience teaching kids from 3 to 5-years old in Himeji or Kakogawa in Hyogo Prefecture.



Benefits include transportation fees and a competitive salary.

Share this Job Apply Here Cultural Facilitator Company: Angelica Nursery

Angelica Nursery Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this role, you'll carry out various singing, dancing, PE and craft-related activities as well as regular daycare duties.



The nursery also manages a farm located in Hidaka City, Saitama Prefecture, mainly used to produce vegetables and fruits for the children's everyday meals but also serves as a school trip location. Share this Job Apply Here To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

