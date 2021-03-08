2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

Are you looking for new work opportunities? Check out some of the top jobs in Japan that are available this week, including advertising company marketing and sales specialists, systems engineers, administrative staff and more.

Advertising Company Marketing and Sales Support Company: Bigbeat

Salary: ¥291,000 ~ ¥348,000 / Month Negotiable Depending on experience

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bigbeat, a B2B advertising company specializing in sales promotion, is looking for a native English-speaking professional with knowledge of Japanese business practices to join its team in Tokyo.



Your main duty will be to create projects overseas including market research, lead generation, strategy planning and execution as well as sales support activities.



You must have business-level Japanese abilities (reading, writing, daily conversation) and experience in a marketing or sales position.

Senior Mobility Systems Engineer, Remote Work Available Company: Casa Systems

Salary: Salary negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Casa Systems is hiring a senior mobility systems engineer to join is team as a remote engineer based within Japan to focus on delivering pre/post-support for mobile products (EPC-GW) for key customer accounts.



You must have a degree in electrical engineering, computer science, engineering or related technical field.

Administrative Staff Company: Pacific Boeki

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pacific Boeki, a used car exporter, is looking for an English-speaking administrative staff to join its team in Shibuya.



You must be proficient in MS Excel, Word and basic administrative tasks.

Native English Editor/Translator Company: Dynaword Inc. (株式会社ダイナワード)

Salary: ¥1,800 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable 月給制／給与改定サイクル：年一回

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Dynaword is looking for a native English editor/translator to oversee company translation projects.



You must have a JLPT N1 and basic computer skills (word, excel, powerpoint).



Automatic translation software (Trados or Memsource) knowledge or experience would be a plus.

Foreign Exchange/Bitcoin ATM service Front Staff Company: RSK Co., Ltd.

Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.



You don't need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.

Commercial Sales Specialist Company: OtterBox

Salary: Salary negotiable, commission Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Native level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan OtterBox, a leading protective solution brand with a core emphasis on mobile handheld technology, is looking for a commercial sales specialist to be responsible for driving revenue acceleration within the B2B and commercial channels.



You must have a university degree and at least six years' sales and strategic business development experience — preferably in the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries.

Digital Marketing, Online Advertising, E-commerce, Marketing Strategy Company: BSMO

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Overseas applications OK BSMO, a marketing agency helping worldwide clients achieve their business goals, is looking for a new team member to join its digital marketing department.



Your main duty will be to lead digital marketing strategy of current and new projects as well as managing online advertising, social media and other online campaigns.

Hotel Associate Front Operations Company: Wayfarer

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month

Location: Kyoto, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.

Elementary Classroom Teacher Company: Growing-Trees

Salary: ¥340,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Native level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Growing-Trees is looking for an experienced teacher who enjoys working with pre-, kinder- and elementary school age students.



Benefits include long paid holiday, social insurance, visa sponsorship and a very attractive salary.

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Nationwide (Japan)

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

AI Tech, Data Analyst (General Technologies Group) Company: FujiFilm Software

Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Fujifilm is looking for candidates to research AI technology development and perform data analysis tasks.



You must have basic knowledge or practical experience regarding basic AI technologies such as machine and deep learning.

