2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

This international law firm is looking for talented foreign professionals with a native level of English to draft and review English correspondence and legal documents, such as contracts or term sheets for its multiple clients.



Additionally, you will also be planning and implementing marketing strategies to expand the client base and develop strong relationships with professionals around the world for collaboration.



Part-time and full-time positions available. You must have a degree or practical experience in the legal field, currently reside in Japan and have some knowledge of either marketing/sales, community organization or startup businesses.



Japanese proficiency would be preferred but not mandatory to apply.

