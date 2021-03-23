2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Bilingual Project Coordinator
- Company: Modis Design
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Modis Design, a communication agency, is looking for a bilingual coordinator to lead a wide range of English/Japanese language projects for very diverse clients.
Experience or interest in creative management, digital marketing and communications, including web design and localization, is a plus!
Benefits include a remote work system and flextime work hours.
Multiple Sales Positions
- Company: JPC Trade Co.
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month Negotiable In case of sales staffs, sales allowance will be applied after being regular staff.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
JPC Trade, a used car, motorcycle, heavy machinery and used car parts import/export company, is looking for talented salespersons to join its team in Tokyo.
Depending on experience, your role will vary from overseas sales staff, to sales leader up to sales manager according to the company trial evaluation.
You must have experience in the automotive industry.
Foreign Correspondence and Legal Staff
- Company: Akasaka International Law Patent and Accounting Office
- Salary: ¥2,500 ~ ¥3,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This international law firm is looking for talented foreign professionals with a native level of English to draft and review English correspondence and legal documents, such as contracts or term sheets for its multiple clients.
Additionally, you will also be planning and implementing marketing strategies to expand the client base and develop strong relationships with professionals around the world for collaboration.
Part-time and full-time positions available. You must have a degree or practical experience in the legal field, currently reside in Japan and have some knowledge of either marketing/sales, community organization or startup businesses.
Japanese proficiency would be preferred but not mandatory to apply.
Advertising Company Marketing and Sales Support
- Company: Bigbeat
- Salary: ¥291,000 ~ ¥348,000 / Month Negotiable Depending on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Bigbeat, a B2B advertising company specializing in sales promotion, is looking for a native English-speaking professional with knowledge of Japanese business practices to join its team in Tokyo.
Your main duty will be to create projects overseas including market research, lead generation, strategy planning and execution as well as sales support activities.
You must have business-level Japanese abilities (reading, writing, daily conversation) and experience in a marketing or sales position.
Senior Mobility Systems Engineer, Remote Work Available
- Company: Casa Systems
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Casa Systems is hiring a senior mobility systems engineer to join its remote team based in Japan to focus on delivering pre/post-support for mobile products (EPC-GW) for key customer accounts.
You must have a degree in electrical engineering, computer science, engineering or related technical field.
Administrative Staff
- Company: Pacific Boeki
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pacific Boeki, a used car exporter, is looking for an English-speaking administrative staff to join its team in Shibuya.
You must be proficient in MicrosoftExcel, Word and basic administrative tasks.
Native English Editor/Translator
- Company: Dynaword
- Salary: ¥1,800 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Dynaword is looking for a native English editor/translator to oversee company translation projects.
You must have a JLPT N1 and basic computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Automatic translation software (Trados or Memsource) knowledge and experience would be a plus.
Foreign Exchange/Bitcoin ATM service Front Staff
- Company: RSK
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations across Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.
You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.
Commercial Sales Specialist
- Company: OtterBox
- Salary: Salary negotiable, commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
OtterBox, a leading protective solution brand with a core emphasis on mobile handheld technology, is looking for a commercial sales specialist to be responsible for driving revenue acceleration within the B2B and commercial channels.
You must have a university degree and at least six years' sales and strategic business development experience — preferably in the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries.
Digital Marketing, Online Advertising, E-commerce, Marketing Strategy
- Company: BSMO
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
BSMO, a marketing agency helping worldwide clients achieve their business goals, is looking for a new team member to join its digital marketing department.
Your main duty will be to lead digital marketing strategy of current and new projects as well as managing online advertising, social media and other online campaigns.
Hotel Associate Front Operations
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.