2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

Senior Service Sales Engineer
- Company: GRUNDFOS
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Grundfos is looking for a senior engineer to take care of service sales revenue and profit for the company in selected areas, keeping up mutually fruitful relations with customers.
You must have experience managing processes within the service industry and at least five years of work experience in the manufacturing industry.
Foreign Exchange/Bitcoin ATM service Front Staff
- Company: RSK Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.
You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.
School Principal
- Company: AmerAsian School in Okinawa
- Salary: ¥259,000 / Month
- Location: Okinawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The AmerAsian School in Okinawa is looking for a new school principal to serve as the school's chief leader, oversee all aspects of the school's operation and ensure a high quality of education.
You should be a skilled communicator with leadership experience preferably in the education industry.
Growth and Process Specialist
- Company: Grundfos
- Salary: ¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Grundfos, a world leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking a growth specialist to drive and facilitate a continuous improvement culture including implementation of group tools/processes and best practices.
You must have at least three to five years of relevant work experience.
Recruitment Associate
- Company: Peloton
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. You’ll attend client meetings, learn the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.
As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan and Japanese ability is a big plus.
Content Strategist
- Company: 1021 Creative
- Salary: ¥3.7M ~ ¥3.7M / Year
- Location: Japan, nationwide
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Are you a diverse pop-culture and online video expert who would like to use your knowledge, skills and intuition to consult for the media platforms that are shaping our world?
1021 Creative, a fast-growing content curation and marketing agency, is seeking a candidate who has a passion for pop-culture content in the areas of music, gaming, film and TV.
This role requires an understanding of trending content and a strong familiarity of the top social media platforms. A background in journalism would be a plus.
Software Engineer
- Company: CoreKara
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
CoreKara, an e-commerce and marketing agency, is looking for multiple software engineers for in-house development projects.
You must have professional experience in PHP and MongoDB development.
Benefits include visa sponsorship, a semi-remote work system and longevity pay.
Construction Site Manager
- Company: Tagawa
- Salary: ¥207,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Yokosuka, Kanagawa
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duties will be desk and design work using CAD, Microsoft Word and Excel, as well as a safety manager when on-site.
You must have conversational Japanese for internal communication.
iGaming Product Manager
- Company: GreenTomatoMedia
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Thailand
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Green Tomato Media, a web marketing company based in Thailand, is looking for an iGaming Product Manager to join its web publishing department.
Your main duty will be to maintain websites' traffic, clicks and revenue by working closely with the Content, UX/IU, Marketing and Sales team.
You must be fluent in Japanese and English, be familiar with Google Analytics and have knowledge in SEO.
Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
English-Speaking Babysitters
- Company: KXN
- Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,700 / Hour plus incentives
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
KXN, an international babysitting service company operating in Europe, America, and Japan is hiring English-speaking babysitters in the Tokyo area.
Experience as a babysitter, kindergarten teacher, nurse or similar position is required.
Bilingual Project Coordinator
- Company: Modis Design
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Modis Design, a communication agency, is looking for a bilingual coordinator to lead a wide range of English/Japanese language projects for very diverse clients.
Experience or interest in creative management, digital marketing and communications, including web design and localization, is a plus!
Benefits include a remote work system and flextime work hours.
Multiple Sales Positions
- Company: JPC Trade Co.
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month Negotiable In case of sales staffs, sales allowance will be applied after being regular staff.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
JPC Trade, a used car, motorcycle, heavy machinery and used car parts import/export company, is looking for talented salespersons to join its team in Tokyo.
Depending on experience, your role will vary from overseas sales staff, to sales leader up to sales manager according to the company trial evaluation.
You must have experience in the automotive industry.
