2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

Positions available in this week's top jobs in Japan include services sales engineer, Bitcoin ATM staff, content strategist, gaming product manager, project coordinator and more!

On Apr 13, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Senior Service Sales Engineer Company: GRUNDFOS

GRUNDFOS Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable

¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Grundfos is looking for a senior engineer to take care of service sales revenue and profit for the company in selected areas, keeping up mutually fruitful relations with customers.



You must have experience managing processes within the service industry and at least five years of work experience in the manufacturing industry.

Foreign Exchange/Bitcoin ATM service Front Staff Company: RSK Co., Ltd.

RSK Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.



You don't need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.

School Principal Company: AmerAsian School in Okinawa

AmerAsian School in Okinawa Salary: ¥259,000 / Month

¥259,000 / Month Location: Okinawa, Japan

Okinawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK The AmerAsian School in Okinawa is looking for a new school principal to serve as the school's chief leader, oversee all aspects of the school's operation and ensure a high quality of education.



You should be a skilled communicator with leadership experience preferably in the education industry.

Growth and Process Specialist Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable

¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grundfos, a world leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking a growth specialist to drive and facilitate a continuous improvement culture including implementation of group tools/processes and best practices.



You must have at least three to five years of relevant work experience.

Recruitment Associate Company: Peloton

Peloton Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. You’ll attend client meetings, learn the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.



As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan and Japanese ability is a big plus.

Content Strategist Company: 1021 Creative

1021 Creative Salary: ¥3.7M ~ ¥3.7M / Year

¥3.7M ~ ¥3.7M / Year Location: Japan, nationwide

Japan, nationwide English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Are you a diverse pop-culture and online video expert who would like to use your knowledge, skills and intuition to consult for the media platforms that are shaping our world?



1021 Creative, a fast-growing content curation and marketing agency, is seeking a candidate who has a passion for pop-culture content in the areas of music, gaming, film and TV.



This role requires an understanding of trending content and a strong familiarity of the top social media platforms. A background in journalism would be a plus.

Software Engineer Company: CoreKara

CoreKara Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK CoreKara, an e-commerce and marketing agency, is looking for multiple software engineers for in-house development projects.



You must have professional experience in PHP and MongoDB development.



You must have professional experience in PHP and MongoDB development.

Benefits include visa sponsorship, a semi-remote work system and longevity pay.

Construction Site Manager Company: Tagawa

Tagawa Salary: ¥207,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥207,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Yokosuka, Kanagawa

Yokosuka, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duties will be desk and design work using CAD, Microsoft Word and Excel, as well as a safety manager when on-site.



You must have conversational Japanese for internal communication.

iGaming Product Manager Company: GreenTomatoMedia

GreenTomatoMedia Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Thailand

Thailand English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Green Tomato Media, a web marketing company based in Thailand, is looking for an iGaming Product Manager to join its web publishing department.



Your main duty will be to maintain websites' traffic, clicks and revenue by working closely with the Content, UX/IU, Marketing and Sales team.



You must be fluent in Japanese and English, be familiar with Google Analytics and have knowledge in SEO.

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: nullJapan

nullJapan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

English-Speaking Babysitters Company: KXN

KXN Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,700 / Hour plus incentives

¥1,050 ~ ¥1,700 / Hour plus incentives Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan KXN, an international babysitting service company operating in Europe, America, and Japan is hiring English-speaking babysitters in the Tokyo area.



Experience as a babysitter, kindergarten teacher, nurse or similar position is required.

Bilingual Project Coordinator Company: Modis Design

Modis Design Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Modis Design, a communication agency, is looking for a bilingual coordinator to lead a wide range of English/Japanese language projects for very diverse clients.



Experience or interest in creative management, digital marketing and communications, including web design and localization, is a plus!



Benefits include a remote work system and flextime work hours. Share this Job Apply Here

Multiple Sales Positions Company: JPC Trade Co.

JPC Trade Co. Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month Negotiable In case of sales staffs, sales allowance will be applied after being regular staff.

¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month Negotiable In case of sales staffs, sales allowance will be applied after being regular staff. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK JPC Trade, a used car, motorcycle, heavy machinery and used car parts import/export company, is looking for talented salespersons to join its team in Tokyo.



Depending on experience, your role will vary from overseas sales staff, to sales leader up to sales manager according to the company trial evaluation.



You must have experience in the automotive industry. Share this Job Apply Here

