2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

There are multiple positions available in the mobile and video game industries in this week's top jobs in Japan plus many others.

On Apr 20, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

IT Engineer / Programmer Company: Top Engineering

Top Engineering Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥8.4M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥8.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Top Engineering is looking for IT engineers and programmers to be placed in various companies around Japan.



Benefits include visa sponsorship, locations all over Japan and competitive working conditions.



You must have at least one year of full-time work experience as an IT engineer in your home country or Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Senior Service Sales Engineer Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable

¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Grundfos is looking for a senior engineer to take care of service sales revenue and profit for the company in selected areas, keeping up mutually fruitful relations with customers.



You must have experience managing processes within the service industry and at least five years of work experience in the manufacturing industry. Share this Job Apply Here

Foreign Exchange/Bitcoin ATM service Front Staff Company: RSK

RSK Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku and Asakusa.



You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

School Principal Company: AmerAsian School in Okinawa

AmerAsian School in Okinawa Salary: ¥259,000 / Month

¥259,000 / Month Location: Okinawa, Japan

Okinawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK The AmerAsian School in Okinawa is looking for a new school principal to serve as the school's chief leader, oversee all aspects of the school's operation and ensure a high quality of education.



You should be a skilled communicator with leadership experience preferably in the education industry. Share this Job Apply Here

Growth and Process Specialist Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable

¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grundfos, a world leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking a growth specialist to drive and facilitate a continuous improvement culture including implementation of group tools/processes and best practices.



You must have at least three to five years of relevant work experience. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment Associate Company: Peloton

Peloton Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. You’ll attend client meetings, learn the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.



As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan and Japanese ability is a big plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Content Strategist Company: 1021 Creative

1021 Creative Salary: ¥3.7M ~ ¥3.7M / Year

¥3.7M ~ ¥3.7M / Year Location: Japan, nationwide

Japan, nationwide English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Are you a diverse pop-culture and online video expert who would like to use your knowledge, skills and intuition to consult for the media platforms that are shaping our world?



1021 Creative, a fast-growing content curation and marketing agency, is seeking a candidate who has a passion for pop-culture content in the areas of music, gaming, film and TV.



This role requires an understanding of trending content and a strong familiarity of the top social media platforms. A background in journalism would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Software Engineer Company: CoreKara

CoreKara Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK CoreKara, an e-commerce and marketing agency, is looking for multiple software engineers for in-house development projects.



You must have professional experience in PHP and MongoDB development.



Benefits include visa sponsorship, a semi-remote work system and longevity pay. Share this Job Apply Here

Construction Site Manager Company: Tagawa

Tagawa Salary: ¥207,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥207,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Yokosuka, Kanagawa

Yokosuka, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duties will be desk and design work using CAD, Microsoft Word and Excel, as well as a safety manager when on-site.



You must have conversational Japanese for internal communication. Share this Job Apply Here

Gaming Product Manager Company: Green Tomato Media

Green Tomato Media Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Thailand

Thailand English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Green Tomato Media, a web marketing company based in Thailand, is looking for a gaming product manager to join its web publishing department.



Your main duty will be to maintain website traffic, clicks and revenue by working closely with the content, UX/UI, marketing and sales teams.



You must be fluent in Japanese and English, be familiar with Google Analytics and have knowledge in SEO. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote

Remote English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.