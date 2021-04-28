2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

Engineers, health and safety professionals as well as service and sales engineers lead this week's list of top jobs in Japan.

Associate Service Sales Engineer Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.4M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK This position is responsible for service, sales and revenue as well as maintaining mutually fruitful relations with customers.



Experience in the industry is a plus, but fresh graduates are also welcomed to apply.

Service Coordinator Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grundfos, a world-leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking for a service coordinator to join its team in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture.



You must have native-level Japanese ability with at least three years of work experience in Japan and be familiar with process management in the service industry.

Environmental Health and Safety Professional Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥2.4M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable

¥2.4M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Grundfos, a world-leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking for an environmental health and safety professional to implement and maintain a safe working environment for its employees and facilitate its environmental initiatives to reduce water, energy and waste.



You must have at least a bachelor's degree related to health and safety or similar. At least two to three years of relevant work experience is mandatory.

UI/UX Graphic Designer Company: Ecosphere

Ecosphere Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Not required

Not required Application: Overseas applications OK Ecosphere is looking for experienced and multifaceted creatives to tackle graphic, UX/UI design tasks in their brand consulting team.



You must have at least 2 years experience as a UI/UX designer, Graphic designer or a similar role (in an agency or in-house).



Skilled with software and technologies for wire-framing and prototyping as well as with Adobe suite programs.

Editor/Test-Content Specialist Company: The Eiken Foundation of Japan

The Eiken Foundation of Japan Salary: ¥300,000 / Month

¥300,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Eiken Foundation of Japan is seeking experienced writers/editors for a full-time position developing content for the Eiken Test in Practical English Proficiency.



Working hours from Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. plus overtime as needed for a one-year renewable contract.



Benefits include a monthly lunch allowance, transportation fees coverage up to ¥50,000 per month, and two annual bonuses. Share this Job Apply Here

IT Engineer / Programmer Company: Top Engineering

Top Engineering Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥8.4M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥8.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Top Engineering is looking for IT engineers and programmers to be placed in various companies around Japan.



Benefits include visa sponsorship, locations all over Japan and competitive working conditions.



You must have at least one year of full-time work experience as an IT engineer in your home country or Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Senior Service Sales Engineer Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable

¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Grundfos is looking for a senior engineer to take care of service sales revenue and profit for the company in selected areas, keeping up mutually fruitful relations with customers.



You must have experience managing processes within the service industry and at least five years of work experience in the manufacturing industry.

