2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

Sales and service support jobs abound—along with environmental health and safety, graphic design/UX and English proficiency test editor positions—in this week's top jobs in Japan.

On May 10, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC or laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with users who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

Associate Service Sales Engineer Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.4M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK In this position, you will take care of the service sales revenue and profit of delegated areas while keeping mutually fruitful relations with customers.



Having work experience is a plus but fresh graduates are also welcome to apply. Share this Job Apply Here

Service Coordinator Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grundfos, a world-leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking for a service coordinator to join its team located in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka.



You must have native-level Japanese with at least three years work experience in Japan and be familiar with the service industry process management. Share this Job Apply Here

Environmental Health and Safety Professional Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥2.4M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable

¥2.4M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Grundfos, a world-leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking for an environmental health and safety professional who will help implement and maintain a safe working environment for its employees and drive and facilitate its environmental initiatives to reduce water, energy and waste.



You must have at least a bachelor's degree preferably related to health and safety or similar. At least two to three years of relevant work experience is mandatory Share this Job Apply Here

UI/UX Graphic Designer Company: Ecosphere

Ecosphere Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Not required

Not required Application: Overseas applications OK Ecosphere is looking for experienced and multifaceted creatives to tackle graphic, UX/UI design tasks in their brand consulting team.



You must have at least two years experience as graphic or UI/UX designer or a similar role (in an agency or in-house).



Skilled with software and technologies for wire-framing and prototyping as well as with Adobe suite programs. Share this Job Apply Here

Editor/Test-Content Specialist Company: The Eiken Foundation of Japan

The Eiken Foundation of Japan Salary: ¥300,000 / Month

¥300,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Eiken Foundation of Japan is seeking experienced writers/editors for a full-time position developing content for the Eiken Test in Practical English Proficiency.



Working hours from Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. plus overtime as needed for a one-year renewable contract.



Benefits include a monthly lunch allowance, transportation fee coverage up to ¥50,000 per month and two annual bonuses. Share this Job Apply Here

IT Engineer / Programmer Company: Top Engineering

Top Engineering Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥8.4M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥8.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Top Engineering is looking for IT engineers and programmers to be placed in various companies around Japan.



Benefits include visa sponsorship, locations all over Japan and competitive working conditions.



You must have at least one year of full-time work experience as an IT engineer in your home country or Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Senior Service Sales Engineer Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable

¥3.6M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Grundfos is looking for a senior engineer to take care of service sales revenue and profit for the company in selected areas, keeping up mutually fruitful relations with customers.



You must have experience managing processes within the service industry and at least five years of work experience in the manufacturing industry. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.