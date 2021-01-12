2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

Our top jobs in Japan this week feature openings for a Vietnamese interpreter, fitness instructors, video game support and translation services as well as in the hospitality and teaching industries.

Vietnamese Interpreter / International Affairs Company: Eri Clinic Omotesando

Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This beauty clinic in Tokyo is looking for a Vietnamese speaking person to handle communications with potential customers in Vietnam and perform various translation and interpretation tasks.



Fitness Supervisor Company: Tokyo American Club

Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will be directly involved in the physical exercise programs and fitness activities for members.



Fitness Attendant Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)

Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tokyo American Club is looking for a fitness attendant to assist users with their workout regimens, show them how to use the spectrum of cutting-technology equipment and make sure the fitness center runs smoothly and safely.



You should be able to deal with customers on the phone, negotiate prices with vendors and solve customers complaints in both Japanese and English.



Video Games Translation Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン

Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- English

- Italian

- French

[URGENTLY HIRING] Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate Company: Wayfarer

Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.



Mechanics and Engineers Company: Fulcrum

Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a part-time position at a dispatch agency for a temporary jobs located in Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.



Full-time Nursery School Teacher Company: Tanoshi Kids

None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tanoshi Kids is looking for full-time and part-time teachers with experience teaching kids from 3 to 5-years old in Himeji or Kakogawa in Hyogo Prefecture.



Benefits include transportation fees and a competitive salary.

