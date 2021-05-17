2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

This week our top jobs in Japan include a variety of new and interesting positions including web developers, a head gardener for an historic worldwide land management commission; Chinese, English and Korean writers, translators and content professionals; post-edit manga translation checkers (J->E); senior PC tech recruiters and specialist support as well as modern hotel/residence front desk staff.

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Web Developer (HTML, CSS, JS, PHP) Company: Click Mark

Click Mark Salary: ¥2.4M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable

¥2.4M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable Location: Kobe, Hyogo

Kobe, Hyogo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Click Mark, a web development solution company, is hiring a web developer to join its international and English-speaking team located in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.



You must have at least three years work experience as well as knowledge in WordPress 5+, GitHub,PHP, MySQL,JS, jQuery, CSS, SASS, Bootstrap and HTML5.



Japanese ability is preferred. English is mandatory.

Senior Head Gardener Company: Commonwealth War Graves Commission

Commonwealth War Graves Commission Salary: ¥525,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable

¥525,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa

Yokohama, Kanagawa English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), an international organization responsible

for preserving cemeteries and memorials at 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries, is looking for a senior head gardener at the Yokohama Cemetery located in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture.



Your duty will be carrying out daily horticultural tasks and supporting the country manager in the execution and co-

ordination of horticultural maintenance and administration, including HR, finance, and external communications within Japan.



You must have knowledge in horticulture and be able to use Excel.

Chinese or Korean Freelance Writer/Journalist/Translator Company: SEDO

SEDO Salary: ¥25,000 ~ ¥50,000 / Project, Project Based

¥25,000 ~ ¥50,000 / Project, Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A Japan-based website is looking for a Chinese and a Korean freelance writer to expand its multilingual content offering.



You must have at least two years work experience, preferably in Japan.

Duties may include going in the field to cover requested stories.



You must include writing samples in your application.

Japanese to English Machine Translation Post-Editing for Manga (Freelance) Company: Papyless

Papyless Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Papyless is looking for native-level English speakers to post-edit Japanese to English manga translation produced with the help of cutting-edge AI technology (machine translation).



Candidates will be expected to review and edit the translated content wherever necessary and provide feedback on the translation quality.



Previous experience as a manga translator or checker is welcome but not necessary.

English Speaking Babysitters Company: KXN

KXN Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,700 / Hour plus incentives

¥1,050 ~ ¥1,700 / Hour plus incentives Location: nullJapan

nullJapan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan KXN, an international babysitting service company operating in Europe, America and Japan is hiring English speaking babysitters in the Tokyo area.



Experience as a babysitter, kindergarten teacher, nurse or similar position is required.

CG Director Company: Kodansha VR LAB

Kodansha VR LAB Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Kodansha VR LAB, a studio that plans and produces virtual reality content from short stories to idol music videos and live streaming, is looking for a CG director.



Your main duty will be to define the technology strategy with art and engineering teams for various projects, manage and distribute tasks along the art and engineering teams and be in charge of lighting and FX direction of small- to mid-scale projects

PC Support in Tokyo Company: LoreaTec

LoreaTec Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥430,000 / Month Negotiable

¥350,000 ~ ¥430,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be to perform troubleshooting, repair and preventative maintenance of end user computing and peripheral equipment at corporate locations.



You must have a high level of Japanese with English abilities.

Computer Technician Company: Allied Digital Services Japan

Allied Digital Services Japan Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month Negotiable

¥500,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan You will work on assignments of diverse scope where analysis of data and hardware requires evaluation of identifiable factors.



Desktop and laptop hardware certifications, MCSE, basic networking skills are required.

Front Desk Staff Company: Cosmos Hotel Management

Cosmos Hotel Management Salary: ¥200,000 / Month

¥200,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Apartment Hotel Mimaru is looking for social, friendly people to work at the front desk for its hotel chain.



Benefits include being able to experience life in traditional or modern Japan with locations throughout Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.



You must be comfortable speaking with guests from all over the world, sharing your knowledge and love of Japan with them.



Career advancement to Hotel Manager possible in the future. Japanese and English abilities are mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Bilingual Senior Technical Recruiter Company: Playco

Playco Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Playco, a game development company, is hiring a senior technical recruiter to be responsible for the full life cycle recruiting of the company.



Your main duty will be to source and build pipelines of qualified candidates using all available systems and tools and facilitate the interview process, hiring decisions, and offer negotiations.



You must have at least five years of experience with a mixture of technical sourcing, agency and in-house recruiting team.

Assistant Manager, Content Strategy - Remote (Japan) Company: 1021 Creative

1021 Creative Salary: ¥4.9M / Year

¥4.9M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK 1021 Creative is looking for an assistant manager to guide a team in delivering editorial and research services related to trending videos for its client located in Japan.



The assistant manager will oversee team schedules, identify areas of development for team members, and review client work as well as be a constant contributor to the client’s ongoing deliverables.



You must be fluent in both Japanese and English.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.