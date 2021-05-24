2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Journalist
- Company: The Worldfolio
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Ebisu, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wordfolio, a media and communication agency specialized in social-economic and industrial reports, is looking for a new member of its journalism department.
Experience in journalism is not required as full training will be provided. You must be fluent in English both written and oral.
Japanese skills are a plus.
Full-time English teacher
- Company: Satone
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Ebisu, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Satone is looking for a full-time English teacher to start from September 2021 in its new school located in Ebisu.
Your main duty will be organizing groups and private lessons with individualized plans based on the student needs.
You must have experience teaching English as a second language.
Video Games Translators
- Company: Wit One
- Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
-Chinese
-English
-French
-German
-Spanish
Early Childhood/Elementary Educator
- Company: Growing-Trees
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Growing Tree is looking for warm, active, energetic and captivating candidates to start ASAP in its international school located in Kiba, Tokyo.
Benefits include housing and transportation allowance up to ¥20,000 per month, visa sponsorship and social insurance.
You must include a photo on your application.
Web Developer (HTML, CSS, JS, PHP)
- Company: Click Mark
- Salary: ¥2.4M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Kobe, Hyogo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Click Mark, a web development solution company, is hiring a web developer to join its international and English-speaking team located in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.
You must have at least three years work experience as well as knowledge in WordPress 5+, GitHub,PHP, MySQL,JS, jQuery, CSS, SASS, Bootstrap and HTML5.
Japanese ability is preferred. English is mandatory.
Senior Head Gardener
- Company: Commonwealth War Graves Commission
- Salary: ¥525,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), an international organization responsible
for preserving cemeteries and memorials at 23,000 locations in more than 150 countries, is looking for a senior head gardener at the Yokohama Cemetery located in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Your duty will be carrying out daily horticultural tasks and supporting the country manager in the execution and co-
ordination of horticultural maintenance and administration, including HR, finance, and external communications within Japan.
You must have knowledge in horticulture and be able to use Excel.
Chinese or Korean Freelance Writer/Journalist/Translator
- Company: SEDO
- Salary: ¥25,000 ~ ¥50,000 / Project, Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A Japan-based website is looking for a Chinese and a Korean freelance writer to expand its multilingual content offering.
You must have at least two years work experience, preferably in Japan.
Duties may include going in the field to cover requested stories.
You must include writing samples in your application.
Japanese to English Machine Translation Post-Editing for Manga (Freelance)
- Company: Papyless
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Papyless is looking for native-level English speakers to post-edit Japanese to English manga translation produced with the help of cutting-edge AI technology (machine translation).
Candidates will be expected to review and edit the translated content wherever necessary and provide feedback on the translation quality.
Previous experience as a manga translator or checker is welcome but not necessary.
English Speaking Babysitters
- Company: KXN
- Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,700 / Hour plus incentives
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
KXN, an international babysitting service company operating in Europe, America and Japan is hiring English speaking babysitters in the Tokyo area.
Experience as a babysitter, kindergarten teacher, nurse or similar position is required.
CG Director
- Company: Kodansha VR LAB
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Kodansha VR LAB, a studio that plans and produces virtual reality content from short stories to idol music videos and live streaming, is looking for a CG director.
Your main duty will be to define the technology strategy with art and engineering teams for various projects, manage and distribute tasks along the art and engineering teams and be in charge of lighting and FX direction of small- to mid-scale projects
PC Support in Tokyo
- Company: LoreaTec
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥430,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be to perform troubleshooting, repair and preventative maintenance of end user computing and peripheral equipment at corporate locations.
You must have a high level of Japanese with English abilities.
Computer Technician
- Company: Allied Digital Services Japan
- Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will work on assignments of diverse scope where analysis of data and hardware requires evaluation of identifiable factors.
Desktop and laptop hardware certifications, MCSE, basic networking skills are required.
Front Desk Staff
- Company: Cosmos Hotel Management
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Apartment Hotel Mimaru is looking for social, friendly people to work at the front desk for its hotel chain.
Benefits include being able to experience life in traditional or modern Japan with locations throughout Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.
You must be comfortable speaking with guests from all over the world, sharing your knowledge and love of Japan with them.
Career advancement to Hotel Manager possible in the future. Japanese and English abilities are mandatory.
Bilingual Senior Technical Recruiter
- Company: Playco
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Playco, a game development company, is hiring a senior technical recruiter to be responsible for the full life cycle recruiting of the company.
Your main duty will be to source and build pipelines of qualified candidates using all available systems and tools and facilitate the interview process, hiring decisions, and offer negotiations.
You must have at least five years of experience with a mixture of technical sourcing, agency and in-house recruiting team.
Assistant Manager, Content Strategy - Remote (Japan)
- Company: 1021 Creative
- Salary: ¥4.9M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
1021 Creative is looking for an assistant manager to guide a team in delivering editorial and research services related to trending videos for its client located in Japan.
The assistant manager will oversee team schedules, identify areas of development for team members, and review client work as well as be a constant contributor to the client’s ongoing deliverables.
You must be fluent in both Japanese and English.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.