2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

Writer, Tour Guide and PR Specialist
- Company: Obama Tourism Bureau
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Obama, Fukui
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Obama City located in Fukui Prefecture is looking for a writer, tour guide and PR specialist to help promote and represent Obama City to the world and foreign visitors.
Your main duty will be developing and writing tourist information guides, signs and other printed materials as well as managing media relations aimed at an international audience on their website and social media.
You must have business level Japanese ability. Native speakers of English, French or Spanish are welcome as long as you have good written abilities in English (if not your native language).
Production Manager/Coordinator
- Company: Kodansha VR LAB
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kodansha VR Lab is looking for a production manager who has some experiences in CG/game production.
Your main duty will be creating and managing the CG production schedule to create the VR contents with the internal team and outsourcing studios.
Process Engineer
- Company: Grundfos
- Salary: ¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Grundfos, a world leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking a process engineer to drive and facilitate a continuous improvement culture including implementation of group tools/processes and best practices.
You must have at least three to five years of relevant work experience.
Journalist
- Company: The Worldfolio
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Ebisu, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wordfolio, a media and communication agency specialized in social-economic and industrial reports, is looking for a new member of its journalism department.
Experience in journalism is not required as full training will be provided. You must be fluent in English both written and oral.
Japanese skills are a plus.
Video Games Translators
- Company: Wit One
- Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
-Chinese
-English
-French
-German
-Spanish
PC Support in Tokyo
- Company: LoreaTec
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥430,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be to perform troubleshooting, repair and preventative maintenance of end user computing and peripheral equipment at corporate locations.
You must have a high level of Japanese with English abilities.
Computer Technician
- Company: Allied Digital Services Japan
- Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥640,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will work on assignments of diverse scope where analysis of data and hardware requires evaluation of identifiable factors.
Desktop and laptop hardware certifications, MCSE, basic networking skills are required.
Front Desk Staff
- Company: Cosmos Hotel Management
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Apartment Hotel Mimaru is looking for social, friendly people to work at the front desk for its hotel chain.
Benefits include being able to experience life in traditional or modern Japan with locations throughout Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.
You must be comfortable speaking with guests from all over the world, sharing your knowledge and love of Japan with them.
Career advancement to Hotel Manager possible in the future. Japanese and English abilities are mandatory.
Bilingual Senior Technical Recruiter
- Company: Playco
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Playco, a game development company, is hiring a senior technical recruiter to be responsible for the full life cycle recruiting of the company.
Your main duty will be to source and build pipelines of qualified candidates using all available systems and tools and facilitate the interview process, hiring decisionsand offer negotiations.
You must have at least five years of experience with a mixture of technical sourcing, agency and in-house recruiting team.
Assistant Manager, Content Strategy - Remote (Japan)
- Company: 1021 Creative
- Salary: ¥4.9M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
1021 Creative is looking for an assistant manager to guide a team in delivering editorial and research services related to trending videos for its client located in Japan.
The assistant manager will oversee team schedules, identify areas of development for team members and review client work as well as be a constant contributor to the client’s ongoing deliverables.
You must be fluent in both Japanese and English.
