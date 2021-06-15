2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

Obama City located in Fukui Prefecture is looking for a writer, tour guide and PR specialist to help promote and represent Obama City to the world and foreign visitors.



Your main duty will be developing and writing tourist information guides, signs and other printed materials as well as managing media relations aimed at an international audience on their website and social media.



You must have business level Japanese ability. Native speakers of English, French or Spanish are welcome as long as you have good written abilities in English (if not your native language).

