2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Group Lead Key Account Manager, Machining Industry
- Company: Grundfos
- Salary: ¥6.6M ~ ¥14.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Grundfos, a world-leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking for a key account manager to be responsible for regional and global frame agreements, all aspects included, from legal commercial, quality and delivery perspective.
You must have a degree in engineering ideally in the fields of mechanical, electrical, process or industrial engineering.
Internal Sales Coordinator
- Company: GRUNDFOS
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Internal Sales Coordinator will act as the first point of customer contact via phone, fax, and email. Ensure quality customer service level with quick response time and understanding customer needs. This role will be based in Hamamatsu, Japan.
A Bachelor's degree is a plus but not mandatory. You must have experience at least 2 years of work experience.
Service Coordinator
- Company: Grundfos
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a service coordinator, you must have experience in process management.
At least three years working experience is required.
A native level of Japanese is mandatory. English is a plus.
Sales staff, Car Exporter
- Company: BSMO
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Separately, there is an incentive according to the number of units sold.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position you will be a car sales representative who specializes in the East African region for SBI Motor Japan.
A prerequisite for this job is to have a local network in African countries and be able to sell to dealers and individuals.
Candidates with experience in Africa's car export market are very welcome.
Writer, Tour Guide and PR Specialist
- Company: Obama Tourism Bureau
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Obama, Fukui
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Obama City located in Fukui Prefecture is looking for a writer, tour guide and PR specialist to help promote and represent Obama City to the world and foreign visitors.
Your main duty will be developing and writing tourist information guides, signs and other printed materials as well as managing media relations aimed at an international audience on their website and social media.
You must have business level Japanese ability. Native speakers of English, French or Spanish are welcome as long as you have good written abilities in English (if not your native language).
Production Manager/Coordinator
- Company: Kodansha VR LAB
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kodansha VR Lab is looking for a production manager who has some experiences in CG/game production.
Your main duty will be creating and managing the CG production schedule to create the VR contents with the internal team and outsourcing studios.
Process Engineer
- Company: Grundfos
- Salary: ¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Grundfos, a world leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking a process engineer to drive and facilitate a continuous improvement culture including implementation of group tools/processes and best practices.
You must have at least three to five years of relevant work experience.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.