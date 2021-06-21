2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

Discover some of the best jobs available in Japan!

On Jun 21, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Front-end Engineer Company: HENNGE

HENNGE Salary: ¥5.0M / Year

¥5.0M / Year Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Hennge, a fast-growing IT venture located in Shibuya, Tokyo, is looking for a Front-End Engineer to design, review and implement UI with designers and back-end developers.



You must have implementation experience in HTLM/CSS/JavaScript.

Japanese is not required, but you must have biz-level English.



Android and iOS, Python/Golang development are preferred.



Remote work available. Share this Job Apply Here

Part-time HR Recruiting Assistant Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZigZagame is looking for a bilingual (English and Japanese) person who will assist HR managers in finding the best talent to fill its positions.



Your primary responsibility will include setting up job posts on English recruitment websites, keeping in touch with candidates, and perform the initial screening before moving on to interviews. You will be working closely with upper management as candidates advance through the recruitment process. Share this Job Apply Here

Group Lead Key Account Manager, Machining Industry Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥6.6M ~ ¥14.0M / Year

¥6.6M ~ ¥14.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grundfos, a world-leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking for a key account manager to be responsible for regional and global frame agreements, all aspects included, from legal commercial, quality and delivery perspective.



You must have a degree in engineering ideally in the fields of mechanical, electrical, process or industrial engineering. Share this Job Apply Here

Internal Sales Coordinator Company: GRUNDFOS

GRUNDFOS Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Shizuoka, Japan

Shizuoka, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Internal Sales Coordinator will act as the first point of customer contact via phone, fax, and email. Ensure quality customer service level with quick response time and understanding of customer needs. This role will be based in Hamamatsu, Japan.



A Bachelor's degree is a plus but not mandatory. You must have experience at least 2 years of work experience. Share this Job Apply Here

Service Coordinator Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥4.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK As a service coordinator, you must have experience in process management.

At least three years of working experience is required.



A native level of Japanese is mandatory. English is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales staff, Car Exporter Company: BSMO

BSMO Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Separately, there is an incentive according to the number of units sold.

¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Separately, there is an incentive according to the number of units sold. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will be a car sales representative who specializes in the East African region for SBI Motor Japan.



A prerequisite for this job is to have a local network in African countries and be able to sell to dealers and individuals.

Candidates with experience in Africa's car export market are very welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Writer, Tour Guide and PR Specialist Company: Obama Tourism Bureau

Obama Tourism Bureau Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Obama, Fukui

Obama, Fukui English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan In Fukui Prefecture, Obama City is looking for a writer, tour guide, and PR specialist to help promote and represent Obama City to the world and foreign visitors.



Your primary duty will be developing and writing tourist information guides, signs and other printed materials and managing media relations aimed at an international audience on their website and social media.



You must have business-level Japanese ability. Native speakers of English, French or Spanish are welcome as long as you have good written skills in English (if not your native language). Share this Job Apply Here

Production Manager/Coordinator Company: Kodansha VR LAB

Kodansha VR LAB Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kodansha VR Lab is looking for a production manager who has some experience in CG/game production.



Your main duty will be creating and managing the CG production schedule to create the VR content with the internal team and outsourcing studios. Share this Job Apply Here

Process Engineer Company: Grundfos

Grundfos Salary: ¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable

¥2.9M ~ ¥5.2M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grundfos, a world-leading manufacturer of pumps and pumping systems, is looking for a process engineer to drive and facilitate a continuous improvement culture, including implementing group tools/processes and best practices.



You must have at least three to five years of relevant work experience. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.