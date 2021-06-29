2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Portuguese Customer Support
- Company: ZenMarket
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket is looking for a great Portuguese language customer support person to join its international team in Osaka.
You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) with business-level English.
Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.
Italian Customer Support
- Company: ZenMarket
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket is looking for a great Italian language customer support person to join its international team in Osaka.
You must have at least a business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) with business-level English.
Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.
French Customer Support
- Company: ZenMarket
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket is looking for a great French language customer support person to join its international team in Osaka.
You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) with business-level English.
Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.
Portuguese Digital Marketer
- Company: ZenMarket
- Salary: ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket is looking for a native Portuguese digital marketer to improve customer acquisition from Brazil and other Portuguese speaking countries.
Your role will also include leading new marketing campaigns, making full use of its website, online advertising, social media and email channels.
You must have at least two years experience in digital marketing.
Italian Digital Marketer
- Company: ZenMarket
- Salary: ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket is looking for a native Italian digital marketer to improve customer acquisition from Italy and other Italian speaking countries.
Your role will also include leading new marketing campaigns, making full use of its website, online advertising, social media and email channels.
You must have at least 2 years experience in digital marketing.
Main Teacher at Private Elementary School
- Company: Fukuoka Futaba Elementary School
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Fukuoka Futaba Elementary School is looking for a certified English teacher to be the main teacher instructing students on English, math, science and life environment studies in English.
Your duties will include parent interviews, attending school events and class management.
An understanding of Catholic education is a plus.
Hardware/Software Engineer
- Company: City Computer
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
City Computer, an engineering dispatch company, is looking for engineers in a wide range of fields with at least one year of relevant work experience.
Only conversational Japanese is required.
Media Sales Representative (Full Training Provided)
- Company: The Worldfolio
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Shinagawa, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Worldfolio, a publishing company focused on Japanese economics, is looking for a sales representative to join its young and dynamic team in Shinagawa.
Your main duty will be advertising sales pitches to PR departments of Japanese companies, supporting the editorial team by assisting interviews, market research and publication coordination.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.