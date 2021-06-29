2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

This week's top jobs in Japan has opportunities for multilingual digital marketers and customer service reps (French, Italian, Portuguese) as well as English teachers, engineers and media sales professionals.

Portuguese Customer Support Company: ZenMarket

ZenMarket Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket is looking for a great Portuguese language customer support person to join its international team in Osaka.



You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) with business-level English.



Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

Italian Customer Support Company: ZenMarket

ZenMarket Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket is looking for a great Italian language customer support person to join its international team in Osaka.



You must have at least a business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) with business-level English.



Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

French Customer Support Company: ZenMarket

ZenMarket Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket is looking for a great French language customer support person to join its international team in Osaka.



You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) with business-level English.



Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

Portuguese Digital Marketer Company: ZenMarket

ZenMarket Salary: ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable

¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket is looking for a native Portuguese digital marketer to improve customer acquisition from Brazil and other Portuguese speaking countries.



Your role will also include leading new marketing campaigns, making full use of its website, online advertising, social media and email channels.



You must have at least two years experience in digital marketing.

Italian Digital Marketer Company: ZenMarket

ZenMarket Salary: ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience

¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket is looking for a native Italian digital marketer to improve customer acquisition from Italy and other Italian speaking countries.



Your role will also include leading new marketing campaigns, making full use of its website, online advertising, social media and email channels.



You must have at least 2 years experience in digital marketing.

Main Teacher at Private Elementary School Company: Fukuoka Futaba Elementary School

Fukuoka Futaba Elementary School Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Fukuoka Futaba Elementary School is looking for a certified English teacher to be the main teacher instructing students on English, math, science and life environment studies in English.



Your duties will include parent interviews, attending school events and class management.



An understanding of Catholic education is a plus.

Hardware/Software Engineer Company: City Computer

City Computer Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan City Computer, an engineering dispatch company, is looking for engineers in a wide range of fields with at least one year of relevant work experience.



Only conversational Japanese is required.

Media Sales Representative (Full Training Provided) Company: The Worldfolio

The Worldfolio Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥6.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Shinagawa, Tokyo

Shinagawa, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Worldfolio, a publishing company focused on Japanese economics, is looking for a sales representative to join its young and dynamic team in Shinagawa.



Your main duty will be advertising sales pitches to PR departments of Japanese companies, supporting the editorial team by assisting interviews, market research and publication coordination.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.