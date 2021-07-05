2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Desktop Engineer
- Company: Excis Compliance
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Excis is looking for a desktop engineer with native level Japanese to perform helpdesk tasks for various clients abroad and in Japan.
Game Localizer (JP/EN)
- Company: Ambition
- Salary: ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ambition, a game planning, development and production company, is looking for game localizer for its new titles.
You must have native-level English with business-level Japanese (JLPT N1 preferable or similar). Experience in the translation industry is preferrable but not mandatory.
PYP Homeroom Teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Monthly Salary maximum upto 300,000 JPY plus 10,000 JPY as commutation. timings - 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (45 minutes break included).expected DOJ-1st-15th July, 2021
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Global Indian International School is looking for PYP homeroom teacher to be responsible for providing leadership and coordination within its school at Higashi Kasai, Tokyo.
You must have native-level English and a teaching certificate. A minimum of two years’ experience teaching in IB PYP section is preferred.
Luxury Handbag & Accessory Buyer
- Company: Eco Brand Japan
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥220,000 / Month Negotiable Buyers commission bonus paid monthly after first year of work.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eco Brand Japan is currently looking for a passionate buyer to plan, source, select and buy luxury new and pre-owned collections from marketplaces to fit targeted customer profiles while ensuring all business and financial objectives are met.
You must be proficient in using spreadsheets on a daily basis. English and conversational Japanese is a must.
Additional languages are also a plus (Chinese, French, German, Korean and Spanish).
Bilingual Business Coordinator/Translator & Interpreter
- Company: Animate International
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Animate International, one of the biggest anime, manga and game product retailers in Japan, is currently looking for staff to help support its expansion into the English-speaking market.
You will be in charge of reaching out to this overseas market as well as helping with translation and interpretation tasks.
Remote work is available.
Warehouse manager
- Company: Ringo
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Toyama, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ringo is looking for a Russian speaking warehouse manager to supervise the organization of warehouse workflow with different postal services.
You must be used to physical work.
English Speaking Babysitters
- Company: KXN
- Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,700 / Hour plus incentives
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
KXN, an international babysitting service company operating in Europe, Americaand Japan is hiring English speaking babysitters in the Tokyo area.
Experience as a babysitter, kindergarten teacher, nurse or similar position is required.
Environment Health and Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will be analyzing data and developing related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must be able to understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.