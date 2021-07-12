2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

There are plenty of full-time English teaching opportunities in this week's top jobs in Japan along with opportunities for bookkeepers, IT talent recruiters plus bilingual transaction analysts.

Full-Time Accounting Consultants Company: Seventh Sense Group

Seventh Sense Group Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seventh Sense, an accounting firm located in Tokyo, is looking for full-time accounting consultants to handle bookkeeping, tax filing and data entry tasks.



You must have excellent English communication skills with business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar). Accounting experience or education is preferred.

Recruiter and Sourcer Company: Adecco

Adecco Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Hour, Negotiable

¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Adecco is looking for a recruiter to work with its multinational IT service providers, cloud platform and various products to source talent.



Duties will include managing the hiring process for each candidate while providing updates to clients and various stakeholders.

English teacher Company: Houei Group

Houei Group Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Miyazaki, Japan

Miyazaki, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas Application OK A private school in Miyakonojo City in Miyazaki Prefecture is looking for an English teacher to manage and teach 3- to 12-year-old students.



You must have a valid Japanese driver's license.

Public School ALT Company: Altia Central

Altia Central Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience

¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience Location: Ogaki, Gifu

Ogaki, Gifu English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Prior ESL, eikaiwa or ALT experience—or at the very least, some previous experience teaching young learners—is preferable.



Benefits includes driving support (car lease, etc.), housing support (providing key money and/or deposit) and visa sponsorship.

IBDP Teachers Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール Salary: Basic salary will be discussed during interview - 10,000 JPY as commutation allowance per month is given

Basic salary will be discussed during interview - 10,000 JPY as commutation allowance per month is given Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for IBDP teachers for the following subjects:

- Mathematics

- Japanese

- Business



You must have at least a Master's degree in the desired subject or similar with teaching qualifications or a certificate.

Japanese Bilingual Analyst Company: Accenture

Accenture Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Accenture is looking for a bilingual analyst responsible for performing transactional data processing tasks.



Your first assignment will be temporarely in Tokyo, Japan but you must be willing to relocate in Manila, Philippines.

Environment Health and Safety Manager Company: Pinkerton

Pinkerton Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Pinkerton is looking for a manager who will inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment, and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.



In this role, you will be analyzing data and developing related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.



You must be able to understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English.

