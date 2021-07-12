2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Full-Time Accounting Consultants
- Company: Seventh Sense Group
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Seventh Sense, an accounting firm located in Tokyo, is looking for full-time accounting consultants to handle bookkeeping, tax filing and data entry tasks.
You must have excellent English communication skills with business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar). Accounting experience or education is preferred.
Recruiter and Sourcer
- Company: Adecco
- Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Adecco is looking for a recruiter to work with its multinational IT service providers, cloud platform and various products to source talent.
Duties will include managing the hiring process for each candidate while providing updates to clients and various stakeholders.
English teacher
- Company: Houei Group
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Miyazaki, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas Application OK
A private school in Miyakonojo City in Miyazaki Prefecture is looking for an English teacher to manage and teach 3- to 12-year-old students.
You must have a valid Japanese driver's license.
Public School ALT
- Company: Altia Central
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience
- Location: Ogaki, Gifu
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Prior ESL, eikaiwa or ALT experience—or at the very least, some previous experience teaching young learners—is preferable.
Benefits includes driving support (car lease, etc.), housing support (providing key money and/or deposit) and visa sponsorship.
IBDP Teachers
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: Basic salary will be discussed during interview - 10,000 JPY as commutation allowance per month is given
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Global Indian International School is looking for IBDP teachers for the following subjects:
- Mathematics
- Japanese
- Business
You must have at least a Master's degree in the desired subject or similar with teaching qualifications or a certificate.
Japanese Bilingual Analyst
- Company: Accenture
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Accenture is looking for a bilingual analyst responsible for performing transactional data processing tasks.
Your first assignment will be temporarely in Tokyo, Japan but you must be willing to relocate in Manila, Philippines.
Environment Health and Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Pinkerton is looking for a manager who will inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment, and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will be analyzing data and developing related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must be able to understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English.
