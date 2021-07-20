Work

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

Top jobs in Japan this week include a 2D animator for mobile games, a ghost kitchen head chef, a sake sales manager and bilingual taxi drivers plus many more.

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

ZigZaGame

Spine 2D Animator for Mobile RPG

  • Company: ZigZaGame
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

ZIgZaGame is looking for a 2D animator with experience using Spine and aspirations of working in the mobile gaming industry.

You will be joining the RPG game Evertale developing team, which has become the #1 RPG in over 100 countries and has over 10 million downloads.

You must have experience using Spine. Business level or higher in either English, Japanese or Chinese (Mandarin) is mandatory.

Wit One

Spanish / Chinese / English / Korean Videogames Translation

  • Company: Wit One
  • Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.

You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- Chinese
- English
- Korean
- Spanish

MagicalTrip

Infrastructure / Backend developer

  • Company: MagicalTrip
  • Salary: ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

MagicalTrip is looking an infrastructure and a backend developer with knowledge of GPC (Cloud SQL, GKE, Logger, Memorystore, Network) and experience with Node.js.

You must have at least 3 years experience as a developer. Japanese abilities are a plus.

Benefits include remote work and visa sponsorship.

Head Chef for a Ghost Kitchen

  • Company: ChefLab
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Setagaya, Tokyo
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

ChefLab is looking for an experienced and flexible head chef to help organize the kitchen’s many activities and bring them to fruition.

You main duties will be to control and direct the food preparation process and any other relative activities while constructing menus with new or existing culinary creations ensuring the variety and quality of the servings.

You must have at least 2-3 years experience in a restaurant and experience in kitchen management. Conversational Japanese and English is a must.

MCJ export

Preparation of Packages for Anime related eCommerce

  • Company: MCJ export
  • Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,000 / Hour
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

MCJ export, an eCommerce company specializing in anime figures and card games, is looking for candidates to join its logistics team.

Your main duties will be preparing packages and orders.

Hinomaru Taxi

Bilingual Taxi Driver

  • Company: Hinomaru Taxi
  • Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for business people, retirees, shoppers and tourists.

Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.

Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.

You must be legally able to drive in Japan.

Banjo Sake Brewery

International Sales Manager -- Premium Japanese Saké

  • Company: Banjo Sake Brewery
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Nagoya, Aichi
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This sake brewery is looking for an International sales manager to take care of PR and sales for the overseas market.

Your first duty will be to be trained in the brewery profession (how to make sake) in order to familiarize yourself with the product and the company.

You must be fluent in English and have business level Japanese.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

