2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

Top jobs in Japan this week include a 2D animator for mobile games, a ghost kitchen head chef, a sake sales manager and bilingual taxi drivers plus many more.

On Jul 20, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Spine 2D Animator for Mobile RPG Company: ZigZaGame

ZigZaGame Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZIgZaGame is looking for a 2D animator with experience using Spine and aspirations of working in the mobile gaming industry.



You will be joining the RPG game Evertale developing team, which has become the #1 RPG in over 100 countries and has over 10 million downloads.



Spanish / Chinese / English / Korean Videogames Translation Company: Wit One

Wit One Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable

¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- Chinese

- English

- Korean

Infrastructure / Backend developer Company: MagicalTrip

MagicalTrip Salary: ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK MagicalTrip is looking an infrastructure and a backend developer with knowledge of GPC (Cloud SQL, GKE, Logger, Memorystore, Network) and experience with Node.js.



You must have at least 3 years experience as a developer. Japanese abilities are a plus.



Head Chef for a Ghost Kitchen Company: ChefLab

ChefLab Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Setagaya, Tokyo

Setagaya, Tokyo English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan ChefLab is looking for an experienced and flexible head chef to help organize the kitchen’s many activities and bring them to fruition.



You main duties will be to control and direct the food preparation process and any other relative activities while constructing menus with new or existing culinary creations ensuring the variety and quality of the servings.



Preparation of Packages for Anime related eCommerce Company: MCJ export

MCJ export Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,000 / Hour

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,000 / Hour Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan MCJ export, an eCommerce company specializing in anime figures and card games, is looking for candidates to join its logistics team.



Bilingual Taxi Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for business people, retirees, shoppers and tourists.



Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.



Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.



International Sales Manager -- Premium Japanese Saké Company: Banjo Sake Brewery

Banjo Sake Brewery Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This sake brewery is looking for an International sales manager to take care of PR and sales for the overseas market.



Your first duty will be to be trained in the brewery profession (how to make sake) in order to familiarize yourself with the product and the company.



