2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

In this week's top jobs in Japan companies are looking for fitness instructors, video game support staff, PR people, hospitality industry specialists, mechanics and more. Check them out — maybe you have the skills they're looking for!

On Jan 19, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Waseda University Public Relations / Web Communications Company: Waseda University Public Relations

Waseda University Public Relations Salary: ¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month

¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Waseda University, one of the most prestigious universities in Japan, is looking for a PR person to maintain its website by creating original content and managing its social media assets.



You must be fluent in Japanese to fit the working environment. The ideal candidate will have experience in using WordPress and social media platforms. Share this Job Apply Here

Team Coordinator, Player Support Company: Keywords International

Keywords International Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month

¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a team coordinator, you will be joining the customer support team and responsible for supporting the popular mobile game Supercell.



You will ensure each agent is providing the best customer service and help improve player experience for titles such as Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans and Hay Day. Share this Job Apply Here

Copyeditor Company: Edge International

Edge International Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.8M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.8M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Edge International, providing corporate management services in Japan, is looking for a copyeditor to help companies with their English communications.



Your main duty will be proofreading various documents in English mainly aimed at foreign investors (like annual reports).



Work experience either in the investors' relations field or as a translator would be preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Full Stack Developer Company: T-Mark Inc.

T-Mark Inc. Salary: ¥5.4M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable

¥5.4M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan T-Mark is looking for a full stack developer in Tokyo who must have strong knowledge of servers, the command line, and the linux environment, but also be a solid backend developer, with experience in MVC frameworks.



Frontend development and native app development experience is a definite plus.



Your main duties will be to create complex websites and web applications and work on the architecture and deployment of systems. Share this Job Apply Here

Vietnamese Interpreter / International Affairs Company: Eri Clinic Omotesando

Eri Clinic Omotesando Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This beauty clinic in Tokyo is looking for a Vietnamese speaking person to handle communications with potential customers in Vietnam and perform various translation and interpretation tasks.



You must have at least JLPT N1 and an interest for the beauty and health industries. Share this Job Apply Here

Fitness Supervisor Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥375,000 ~ ¥541,000 / Month

¥375,000 ~ ¥541,000 / Month Location: Nihonbashi, Tokyo

Nihonbashi, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will be directly involved in the physical exercise programs and fitness activities for members.



You must have CPR and First Aid training as well as a certification as a personal trainer or exercise instructor. Share this Job Apply Here

Fitness Attendant Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥2.3M ~ ¥3.2M / Year

¥2.3M ~ ¥3.2M / Year Location: Nihonbashi, Tokyo

Nihonbashi, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tokyo American Club is looking for a fitness attendant to assist users with their workout regimens, show them how to use the spectrum of cutting-technology equipment and make sure the fitness center runs smoothly and safely.



You should be able to deal with customers on the phone, negotiate prices with vendors and solve customers complaints in both Japanese and English.



You must have a certification from a recognized fitness association or university degree in related field. Share this Job Apply Here

Video Games Translation Company: Wit One

Wit One Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable

¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- English

- Italian

- French

- German Share this Job Apply Here

[URGENTLY HIRING] Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote

Remote English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.



You must have experience in the hospitality industry. Fluency in English and Japanese is a must. Share this Job Apply Here

Mechanics and Engineers Company: Fulcrum

Fulcrum Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,100 / Hour Negotiable Location: Shizuoka, Japan

Shizuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a part-time position at a dispatch agency for a temporary jobs located in Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.



Only basic Japanese is required. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time Nursery School Teacher Company: Tanoshi Kids

Tanoshi Kids Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tanoshi Kids is looking for full-time and part-time teachers with experience teaching kids from 3 to 5-years old in Himeji or Kakogawa in Hyogo Prefecture.



Benefits include transportation fees and a competitive salary.

Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.