2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

Kindergarten Teacher (English Immersion Course)
- Company: Felicia Kindergarten
- Salary: ¥1,600 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable *Monthly Salary will be ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000
- Location: Machida, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Felicia Kindergarten is looking for a new English teacher for its immersion classes.
You must be available full time for a start in September 2021.
Qualification related to the position are preferred. You must have at least a BA in order to qualify for visa sponsorship.
International Sales & Marketing
- Company: LDE
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥180,000 / Month with heavy commission and incentive bonuses. 固定給のほか営業成績に応じたインセンティブがプラスされます。
- Location: Sakai, Osaka
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
LDE, a company exporting fashion and hobby goods from Japan to overseas, is looking for an international sales and marketing person to join its team in Osaka.
Your main duties will be to generate sales via existing and new platforms, customer management via social media and newsletters with some marketing research for possible business expansion.
You must have a valid working visa for Japan and business-level English. Experience is not mandatory but welcomed.
Accenture
- Position Available: 5
- Supervisor
- Senior Analyst
- Analyst
- Financial Operations Manager
- Customer Service / Data Processing
Accenture is looking for a Japanese-English bilingual candidate to join their team temporarily in Tokyo, Japan and then be willing to relocate to Manila in the Philippines.
You can receive up to PHP100,000 as a signing bonus.
Digital Marketing Consultant (SEM Specialist)
- Company: 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Info Cubic is looking for a new member of its marketing team with an SEM expertise.
Your main duty will be maximizing revenue whitin a set ROI and managing digital marteking campaigns in different language for different markets.
You must have at least 3 years experience in digital marketing with SEM experience. Japanese proficiency (any level) is a plus.
Spanish / Chinese / English / Korean Videogames Translation
- Company: Wit One
- Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- Chinese
- English
- Korean
- Spanish
Infrastructure / Backend developer
- Company: MagicalTrip
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
MagicalTrip is looking an infrastructure and a backend developer with knowledge of GPC (Cloud SQL, GKE, Logger, Memorystore, Network) and experience with Node.js.
You must have at least 3 years experience as a developer. Japanese abilities are a plus.
Benefits include remote work and visa sponsorship.
Bilingual Taxi Driver
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for business people, retirees, shoppers and tourists.
Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.
Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.
You must be legally able to drive in Japan.
