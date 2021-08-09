Work

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

This week's top jobs in Japan feature some entry-level teaching possibilities, social media savvy marketing positions plus junior and senior financial analysts.

Felicia Kindergarten

Kindergarten Teacher (English Immersion Course)

  • Company: Felicia Kindergarten
  • Salary: ¥1,600 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable *Monthly Salary will be ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000
  • Location: Machida, Tokyo
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Felicia Kindergarten is looking for a new English teacher for its immersion classes.

You must be available full time for a start in September 2021.

Qualification related to the position are preferred. You must have at least a BA in order to qualify for visa sponsorship.

LDE

International Sales & Marketing

  • Company: LDE
  • Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥180,000 / Month with heavy commission and incentive bonuses. 固定給のほか営業成績に応じたインセンティブがプラスされます。
  • Location: Sakai, Osaka
  • English: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

LDE, a company exporting fashion and hobby goods from Japan to overseas, is looking for an international sales and marketing person to join its team in Osaka.

Your main duties will be to generate sales via existing and new platforms, customer management via social media and newsletters with some marketing research for possible business expansion.

You must have a valid working visa for Japan and business-level English. Experience is not mandatory but welcomed.

Accenture

  • Position Available: 5

    - Supervisor
    - Senior Analyst
    - Analyst
    - Financial Operations Manager
    - Customer Service / Data Processing

Accenture is looking for a Japanese-English bilingual candidate to join their team temporarily in Tokyo, Japan and then be willing to relocate to Manila in the Philippines.

You can receive up to PHP100,000 as a signing bonus.

株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan

Digital Marketing Consultant (SEM Specialist)

  • Company: 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Info Cubic is looking for a new member of its marketing team with an SEM expertise.

Your main duty will be maximizing revenue whitin a set ROI and managing digital marteking campaigns in different language for different markets.

You must have at least 3 years experience in digital marketing with SEM experience. Japanese proficiency (any level) is a plus.

Wit One

Spanish / Chinese / English / Korean Videogames Translation

  • Company: Wit One
  • Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.

You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- Chinese
- English
- Korean
- Spanish

MagicalTrip

Infrastructure / Backend developer

  • Company: MagicalTrip
  • Salary: ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

MagicalTrip is looking an infrastructure and a backend developer with knowledge of GPC (Cloud SQL, GKE, Logger, Memorystore, Network) and experience with Node.js.

You must have at least 3 years experience as a developer. Japanese abilities are a plus.

Benefits include remote work and visa sponsorship.

MCJ export

Preparation of Packages for Anime related eCommerce

  • Company: MCJ export
  • Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,000 / Hour
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

MCJ export, an eCommerce company specializing in anime figures and card games, is looking for candidates to join its logistics team.

Your main duties will be preparing packages and orders.

Hinomaru Taxi

Bilingual Taxi Driver

  • Company: Hinomaru Taxi
  • Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for business people, retirees, shoppers and tourists.

Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.

Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.

You must be legally able to drive in Japan.

Banjo Sake Brewery

International Sales Manager -- Premium Japanese Saké

  • Company: Banjo Sake Brewery
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Nagoya, Aichi
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This sake brewery is looking for an International sales manager to take care of PR and sales for the overseas market.

Your first duty will be to be trained in the brewery profession (how to make sake) in order to familiarize yourself with the product and the company.

You must be fluent in English and have business level Japanese.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

