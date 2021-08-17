2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

Want to be a Sales Manager or Marketing Consultant in Japan? These jobs might be for you.

On Aug 17, 2021

Spanish Language Marketer Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥260,000 / Month, Negotiable, Based on previous experience and ability

¥260,000 / Month, Negotiable, Based on previous experience and ability Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket is looking for a great Spanish language customer support person to join its international team in Osaka.



You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) with business-level English.



Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

Kindergarten Teacher (English Immersion Course) Company: Felicia Kindergarten

Felicia Kindergarten Salary: ¥1,600 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable *Monthly Salary will be ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000

¥1,600 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable *Monthly Salary will be ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 Location: Machida, Tokyo

Machida, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Felicia Kindergarten is looking for a new English teacher for its immersion classes.



You must be available full-time for a start in September 2021.



Qualification related to the position is preferred. You must have at least a BA to qualify for visa sponsorship.

International Sales & Marketing Company: LDE

LDE Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥180,000 / Month with large commission and incentive bonuses. 固定給のほか営業成績に応じたインセンティブがプラスされます。

¥180,000 ~ ¥180,000 / Month with large commission and incentive bonuses. 固定給のほか営業成績に応じたインセンティブがプラスされます。 Location: Sakai, Osaka

Sakai, Osaka English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan LDE, a company exporting fashion and hobby goods from Japan to overseas, is looking for an international sales and marketing person to join its team in Osaka.



Your main duties will be to generate sales via existing and new platforms, customer management via social media and newsletters with some marketing research for possible business expansion.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan and business-level English. Experience is not mandatory but is welcomed.

Accenture Position Available: 5 - Supervisor

- Senior Analyst

- Analyst

- Financial Operations Manager

- Customer Service / Data Processing Accenture is looking for a Japanese-English bilingual candidate to join their team temporarily in Tokyo, Japan and then be willing to relocate to Manila in the Philippines.



You can receive up to PHP100,000 as a signing bonus.

Digital Marketing Consultant (SEM Specialist) Company: 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan

株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Info Cubic is looking for a new member of its marketing team with SEM expertise.



Your main duty will be maximizing revenue within a set ROI and managing digital marketing campaigns in a different language for different markets.



You must have at least three years of experience in digital marketing with SEM experience. Japanese proficiency (any level) is a plus.

Bilingual Taxi Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for business people, retirees, shoppers and tourists.



Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. In addition, all cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.



Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.



You must be legally able to drive in Japan.

International Sales Manager -- Premium Japanese Saké Company: Banjo Sake Brewery

Banjo Sake Brewery Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This sake brewery is looking for an International sales manager to take care of PR and sales for the overseas market.



Your first duty will be to be trained in the brewery profession (how to make sake) to familiarize yourself with the product and the company.



You must be fluent in English and have business-level Japanese.

