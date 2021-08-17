2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Spanish Language Marketer
- Company: ZenMarket INC
- Salary: ¥260,000 / Month, Negotiable, Based on previous experience and ability
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenMarket is looking for a great Spanish language customer support person to join its international team in Osaka.
You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) with business-level English.
Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.
Kindergarten Teacher (English Immersion Course)
- Company: Felicia Kindergarten
- Salary: ¥1,600 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable *Monthly Salary will be ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000
- Location: Machida, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Felicia Kindergarten is looking for a new English teacher for its immersion classes.
You must be available full-time for a start in September 2021.
Qualification related to the position is preferred. You must have at least a BA to qualify for visa sponsorship.
International Sales & Marketing
- Company: LDE
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥180,000 / Month with large commission and incentive bonuses. 固定給のほか営業成績に応じたインセンティブがプラスされます。
- Location: Sakai, Osaka
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
LDE, a company exporting fashion and hobby goods from Japan to overseas, is looking for an international sales and marketing person to join its team in Osaka.
Your main duties will be to generate sales via existing and new platforms, customer management via social media and newsletters with some marketing research for possible business expansion.
You must have a valid working visa for Japan and business-level English. Experience is not mandatory but is welcomed.
Accenture
- Position Available: 5
- Supervisor
- Senior Analyst
- Analyst
- Financial Operations Manager
- Customer Service / Data Processing
Accenture is looking for a Japanese-English bilingual candidate to join their team temporarily in Tokyo, Japan and then be willing to relocate to Manila in the Philippines.
You can receive up to PHP100,000 as a signing bonus.
Digital Marketing Consultant (SEM Specialist)
- Company: 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Info Cubic is looking for a new member of its marketing team with SEM expertise.
Your main duty will be maximizing revenue within a set ROI and managing digital marketing campaigns in a different language for different markets.
You must have at least three years of experience in digital marketing with SEM experience. Japanese proficiency (any level) is a plus.
Bilingual Taxi Driver
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for business people, retirees, shoppers and tourists.
Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. In addition, all cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.
Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.
You must be legally able to drive in Japan.
