2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Want to flex your German, Indian, Spanish or Chinese? How about a career exporting Japanese cars? Or maybe you have the perfect charisma to be a recruitment consultant?

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

BSMO Co., Ltd.

Sales manager, Car Exporter

  • Company: BSMO Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥440,000 / Month, Performance-based Incentive
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Are you interested in being a car sales representative specializing in the East African region for SBI Motor Japan?

A requirement for this job is to have a local network in African countries and sell to dealers and individuals. Candidates with experience in Africa's car export market are preferred.

ZenMarket INC.

Malaysian/ Indonesian Customer Support

  • Company: ZenMarket INC.
  • Salary: ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable based on experience
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan.

ZenMarket is looking for an excellent Malaysian or Indonesian language customer support specialist to join its international team in Osaka.

You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) and business-level English.

Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

ZenMarket INC.

German Customer Support

  • Company: ZenMarket INC.
  • Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Based on previous experience and ability
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan.

ZenMarket is looking for a skilled German-language customer support specialist to join its international team in Osaka.

You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) and business-level English.

Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

ZenMarket INC.

Spanish Customer Support

  • Company: ZenMarket INC.
  • Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Based on previous experience and ability
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan.

ZenMarket is looking for a skilled Spanish-language customer support specialist to join its international team in Osaka.

You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) and business-level English.

Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

ZenMarket INC.

Chinese (Traditional) Marketer

  • Company: ZenMarket INC.
  • Salary: ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan.

ZenMarket is looking for a digital marketer with native level Chinese to help with content marketing, data analysis and newsletter marketing in the Chinese market.

Your role will also include:
Leading new marketing campaigns, making full use of its website, online advertising and social media channels.
You must have at least two years of experience in digital marketing.

1021 Creative

Content Strategy Manager (Japanese language and culture expert)

  • Company: 1021 Creative
  • Salary: ¥6.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan.

1021 Creative, a fast-growing content curation and marketing agency, is seeking a candidate who has a passion for Japanese pop culture and language.

This role requires an understanding of trending content and a strong familiarity with popular social media platforms. A background in journalism is preferred.

CardealPage Co., Ltd.（株式会社カーディールページ）

Overseas Sales Staff

  • Company: CardealPage Co., Ltd.（株式会社カーディールページ）
  • Salary: ¥193,600 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan.

CardealPage is looking for an overseas sales staff to sell used cars to overseas clients.

Additional language abilities such as Portuguese, French and Swahili are preferred.

Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)

Recruitment Consultant

  • Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)
  • Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Base + significant incentive bonus
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Apex is seeking a recruitment consultant to represent candidates and clients. Successful candidates should adequately understand the needs of both sides to provide high-level consultation.

You must have at least two years of work experience, preferably in Japan.

Benefits include self-development support (gym membership, language lessons, etc.), flex-time working hours, in-house training and commuting allowance.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

