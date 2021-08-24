2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Want to flex your German, Indian, Spanish or Chinese? How about a career exporting Japanese cars? Or maybe you have the perfect charisma to be a recruitment consultant?

On Aug 24, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Sales manager, Car Exporter Company: BSMO Co., Ltd.

BSMO Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥440,000 / Month, Performance-based Incentive

¥230,000 ~ ¥440,000 / Month, Performance-based Incentive Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Are you interested in being a car sales representative specializing in the East African region for SBI Motor Japan?



A requirement for this job is to have a local network in African countries and sell to dealers and individuals. Candidates with experience in Africa's car export market are preferred.

Malaysian/ Indonesian Customer Support Company: ZenMarket INC.

ZenMarket INC. Salary: ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable based on experience

¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable based on experience Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan. ZenMarket is looking for an excellent Malaysian or Indonesian language customer support specialist to join its international team in Osaka.



You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) and business-level English.



Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

German Customer Support Company: ZenMarket INC.

ZenMarket INC. Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Based on previous experience and ability

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Based on previous experience and ability Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan. ZenMarket is looking for a skilled German-language customer support specialist to join its international team in Osaka.



You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) and business-level English.



Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

Spanish Customer Support Company: ZenMarket INC.

ZenMarket INC. Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Based on previous experience and ability

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Based on previous experience and ability Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan. ZenMarket is looking for a skilled Spanish-language customer support specialist to join its international team in Osaka.



You must have at least business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or similar) and business-level English.



Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

Chinese (Traditional) Marketer Company: ZenMarket INC.

ZenMarket INC. Salary: ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience

¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Salary negotiable based on experience Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan. ZenMarket is looking for a digital marketer with native level Chinese to help with content marketing, data analysis and newsletter marketing in the Chinese market.



Your role will also include:

Leading new marketing campaigns, making full use of its website, online advertising and social media channels.

You must have at least two years of experience in digital marketing.

Content Strategy Manager (Japanese language and culture expert) Company: 1021 Creative

1021 Creative Salary: ¥6.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year

¥6.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan. 1021 Creative, a fast-growing content curation and marketing agency, is seeking a candidate who has a passion for Japanese pop culture and language.



This role requires an understanding of trending content and a strong familiarity with popular social media platforms. A background in journalism is preferred.

Overseas Sales Staff Company: CardealPage Co., Ltd.（株式会社カーディールページ）

CardealPage Co., Ltd.（株式会社カーディールページ） Salary: ¥193,600 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥193,600 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan. CardealPage is looking for an overseas sales staff to sell used cars to overseas clients.



Additional language abilities such as Portuguese, French and Swahili are preferred.

Recruitment Consultant Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)

Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.) Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Base + significant incentive bonus

¥3.1M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Base + significant incentive bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Apex is seeking a recruitment consultant to represent candidates and clients. Successful candidates should adequately understand the needs of both sides to provide high-level consultation.



You must have at least two years of work experience, preferably in Japan.



You must have at least two years of work experience, preferably in Japan.

Benefits include self-development support (gym membership, language lessons, etc.), flex-time working hours, in-house training and commuting allowance.

