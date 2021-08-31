Work

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

Companies in Japan are seeking editors, videogame producers, managers and more!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Benesse Corporation

Editor Specialist for English Tests

  • Company: Benesse Corporation
  • Salary: ¥296,000 / Month, Summer and winter bonuses (about ¥444,000)
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

In this position, you will be editing materials for GTEC written in English.

Duties will include developing and editing test materials considering authenticity, suitability of the content and other test specifications, as well as reviewing content from item developers and providing them
with feedback on how to improve the materials.

You must have experience working in the English education field and be native in English.

Share this Job

The Montessori School of Tokyo

  • Industries: International Montessori Education
  • Position Available: 3

    - Admissions & Educational Affairs Officer
    - School Nurse
    - Operations & Human Resources Officer

Situated in the heart of Tokyo, The Montessori School of Tokyo (MST) is looking for candidates to fill three different positions as soon as possible.

You must reside in Japan. Fluency in Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.

Share this Company
See available positions

ZigZaGame Inc.

  • Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment
  • Position Available: 5

    - Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator Using Spine
    - Mobile Game Associate Producer
    - Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing
    - Game Development Company HR Recruiting Assistant
    - Game Development Company HR Recruiting Part-time Assistant

ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a nine-year track record.

Its close-knit team oversees every part of the game life cycle from conception to release. The crew consists of engineers creating custom game engine architecture, producers envisioning game design docs and artists for animation and design. The publishing team manages live operations, and the marketing team focuses on monetization and reach.

Share this Company
See available positions
LoreaTec

PC Support (Japanese ability required)

  • Company: LoreaTec
  • Salary: ¥330,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your primary duty will be to perform troubleshooting, repair and preventative maintenance of end-user computing and peripheral equipment at corporate locations.

You must have a high level of Japanese and English.

Share this Job

Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International)

  • Industries: Education
  • Position Available: 9

    - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba
    - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Osaka
    - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher (Greater Tokyo Area)
    - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Aichi
    - WinBe Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba
    - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Shizuoka
    - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Hyogo
    - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Fukuoka
    - KDI Full-Time Kindergarten Teacher in Chiba

Yaruki Switch Group is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs (Kids Duo, Winbe and Kids Duo International).

While it has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class.

Share this Company
See available positions
Wayfarer

Hotel Associate - Front Operations

  • Company: Wayfarer
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.

You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.

Share this Job
Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd.(新栄不動産ビジネス株式会社)

Facilities Manager / Real Estate (Tokyo HQ)

  • Company: Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd.(新栄不動産ビジネス株式会社)
  • Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Facilities Manager, you'll be required to take care of facilities maintenance, such as maintaining and repairing property assets as needed, in different locations around Tokyo.

You must be fluent in both Japanese and English to deal with property owners. A bachelor's degree in Engineering and experience in the same field are also required.

Benefits include company housing.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Want to flex your German, Indian, Spanish or Chinese? How about a career exporting Japanese cars? Or maybe you have the perfect charisma to be a recruitment consultant?

On

Work
Work

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

Want to be a Sales Manager or Marketing Consultant in Japan? These jobs might be for you.

On

Work
Work

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

This week's top jobs in Japan feature some entry-level teaching possibilities, social media savvy marketing positions plus junior and senior financial analysts.

On