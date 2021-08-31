2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

Companies in Japan are seeking editors, videogame producers, managers and more!

On Aug 31, 2021

Editor Specialist for English Tests Company: Benesse Corporation

Benesse Corporation Salary: ¥296,000 / Month, Summer and winter bonuses (about ¥444,000)

¥296,000 / Month, Summer and winter bonuses (about ¥444,000) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will be editing materials for GTEC written in English.



Duties will include developing and editing test materials considering authenticity, suitability of the content and other test specifications, as well as reviewing content from item developers and providing them

with feedback on how to improve the materials.



You must have experience working in the English education field and be native in English.

The Montessori School of Tokyo Industries: International Montessori Education

Position Available: 3 - Admissions & Educational Affairs Officer

- School Nurse

- Operations & Human Resources Officer Situated in the heart of Tokyo, The Montessori School of Tokyo (MST) is looking for candidates to fill three different positions as soon as possible.



You must reside in Japan. Fluency in Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.

ZigZaGame Inc. Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment

Position Available: 5 - Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator Using Spine

- Mobile Game Associate Producer

- Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing

- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Assistant

- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Part-time Assistant ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a nine-year track record.



Its close-knit team oversees every part of the game life cycle from conception to release. The crew consists of engineers creating custom game engine architecture, producers envisioning game design docs and artists for animation and design. The publishing team manages live operations, and the marketing team focuses on monetization and reach.

PC Support (Japanese ability required) Company: LoreaTec

LoreaTec Salary: ¥330,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥330,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your primary duty will be to perform troubleshooting, repair and preventative maintenance of end-user computing and peripheral equipment at corporate locations.



You must have a high level of Japanese and English.

Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International) Industries: Education

Position Available: 9 - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Osaka

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher (Greater Tokyo Area)

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Aichi

- WinBe Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Shizuoka

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Hyogo

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Fukuoka

- KDI Full-Time Kindergarten Teacher in Chiba Yaruki Switch Group is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs (Kids Duo, Winbe and Kids Duo International).



While it has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class.

Hotel Associate - Front Operations Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.

Facilities Manager / Real Estate (Tokyo HQ) Company: Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd.(新栄不動産ビジネス株式会社)

Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd.(新栄不動産ビジネス株式会社) Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Facilities Manager, you'll be required to take care of facilities maintenance, such as maintaining and repairing property assets as needed, in different locations around Tokyo.



You must be fluent in both Japanese and English to deal with property owners. A bachelor's degree in Engineering and experience in the same field are also required.



Benefits include company housing.

