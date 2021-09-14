2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Full & Part-Time Warehouse/Agriculture Worker
- Company: Creo Union Global Department Faros
- Salary: ¥950 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Creo Union Global Department Faros is for warehouse and agriculture workers for a farm in Hokkaido.
Your main duty will be to gather, prepare and send off agricultural products.
Housing support is provided if requested.
Recruiting Consultant
- Company: Career Scout Japan
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Career Scout Japan is seeking to recruit consultants with excellent communication and presentation skills to join its team.
Your main duties will be to develop and maintain existing clients, source/meet/evaluate potential candidates, and follow up with clients on the candidates' introduction to facilitate their hiring process.
A 3-month full training is provided.
You must have a customer service-oriented mindset.
English Instructors (Tokyo & Yokohama Areas)
- Company: Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社)
- Salary: ¥125,000 / Month
- Location: Kanto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Berlitz is looking for English Instructors in the Tokyo and Yokohama area.
Any applicants who completed 12 years of education from countries with English as an official language are welcomed to apply.
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: ERSG
- Salary: ¥3.9M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Recruitment Consultant, you will use sales, business development, marketing techniques and networking to attract client companies to build and develop positive relationships.
You will also advertise job openings through social media such as LinkedIn to find candidates.
Warehouse manager | Менеджер склада
- Company: Ringo LLC
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Toyama, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ringo is looking for a Russian-speaking warehouse manager to supervise the organization of warehouse workflow with different postal services.
You must have experience in manual labor.
Research Assistant
- Company: Asia Pacific Initiative
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.
In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.
Depending on your experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.
You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to provide translation support from JP to EN and vice versa).
Japanese Customer Support Agent
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Remote
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications O
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
In addition to interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, this position is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.
Editor Specialist for English Tests
- Company: Benesse Corporation
- Salary: ¥296,000 / Month, Summer and winter bonuses (about ¥444,000)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will be editing materials for GTEC written in English.
Duties will include developing and editing test materials considering authenticity, suitability of the content and other test specifications, as well as reviewing content from item developers and providing them
with feedback on how to improve the materials.
You must have experience working in the English education field and be native in English.
The Montessori School of Tokyo
- Industries: International Montessori Education
- Position Available: 3
- Admissions & Educational Affairs Officer
- School Nurse
- Operations & Human Resources Officer
Situated in the heart of Tokyo, The Montessori School of Tokyo (MST) is looking for candidates to fill three different positions as soon as possible.
You must reside in Japan. Fluency in Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.
ZigZaGame Inc.
- Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment
- Position Available: 5
- Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator (using Spine)
- Mobile Game Associate Producer
- Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing
- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Assistant
- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Part-time Assistant
ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a nine-year track record.
Its close-knit team oversees every part of the game life cycle from development to release. The crew consists of engineers creating custom game engine architecture, producers envisioning game design docs and artists for animation and design. The publishing team manages live operations, and the marketing team focuses on monetization and reach.
Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International)
- Industries: Education
- Position Available: 9
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Osaka
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher (Greater Tokyo Area)
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Aichi
- WinBe Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Shizuoka
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Hyogo
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Fukuoka
- KDI Full-Time Kindergarten Teacher in Chiba
Yaruki Switch Group is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs (Kids Duo, Winbe and Kids Duo International).
While it has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class.
Hotel Associate - Front Operations
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.
Facilities Manager / Real Estate (Tokyo HQ)
- Company: Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd.(新栄不動産ビジネス株式会社)
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Facilities Manager, you'll be required to take care of facilities maintenance, such as maintaining and repairing property assets as needed, in different locations around Tokyo.
You must be fluent in both Japanese and English to deal with property owners. A bachelor's degree in Engineering and experience in the same field are also required.
Benefits include company housing.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.