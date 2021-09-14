2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Everything from hotel operations and English teaching to recruitment and videogames in this week's best jobs in Japan!

On Sep 14, 2021

Full & Part-Time Warehouse/Agriculture Worker Company: Creo Union Global Department Faros

Creo Union Global Department Faros Salary: ¥950 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥950 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Creo Union Global Department Faros is for warehouse and agriculture workers for a farm in Hokkaido.



Your main duty will be to gather, prepare and send off agricultural products.



Recruiting Consultant Company: Career Scout Japan

Career Scout Japan Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Career Scout Japan is seeking to recruit consultants with excellent communication and presentation skills to join its team.



Your main duties will be to develop and maintain existing clients, source/meet/evaluate potential candidates, and follow up with clients on the candidates' introduction to facilitate their hiring process.



A 3-month full training is provided.



English Instructors (Tokyo & Yokohama Areas) Company: Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社)

Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社) Salary: ¥125,000 / Month

¥125,000 / Month Location: Kanto, Japan

Kanto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Berlitz is looking for English Instructors in the Tokyo and Yokohama area.



Recruitment Consultant Company: ERSG

ERSG Salary: ¥3.9M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Commission Based

¥3.9M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Recruitment Consultant, you will use sales, business development, marketing techniques and networking to attract client companies to build and develop positive relationships.



Warehouse manager | Менеджер склада Company: Ringo LLC

Ringo LLC Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Toyama, Japan

Toyama, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ringo is looking for a Russian-speaking warehouse manager to supervise the organization of warehouse workflow with different postal services.



Research Assistant Company: Asia Pacific Initiative

Asia Pacific Initiative Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.



In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.



Depending on your experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.



Japanese Customer Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote

Remote English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications O Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



In addition to interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, this position is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Editor Specialist for English Tests Company: Benesse Corporation

Benesse Corporation Salary: ¥296,000 / Month, Summer and winter bonuses (about ¥444,000)

¥296,000 / Month, Summer and winter bonuses (about ¥444,000) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will be editing materials for GTEC written in English.



Duties will include developing and editing test materials considering authenticity, suitability of the content and other test specifications, as well as reviewing content from item developers and providing them

with feedback on how to improve the materials.



The Montessori School of Tokyo Industries: International Montessori Education

Position Available: 3 - Admissions & Educational Affairs Officer

- School Nurse

- Operations & Human Resources Officer Situated in the heart of Tokyo, The Montessori School of Tokyo (MST) is looking for candidates to fill three different positions as soon as possible.



ZigZaGame Inc. Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment

Position Available: 5 - Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator (using Spine)

- Mobile Game Associate Producer

- Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing

- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Assistant

- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Part-time Assistant ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a nine-year track record.



Its close-knit team oversees every part of the game life cycle from development to release. The crew consists of engineers creating custom game engine architecture, producers envisioning game design docs and artists for animation and design. The publishing team manages live operations, and the marketing team focuses on monetization and reach. Share this Company See available positions

Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International) Industries: Education

Position Available: 9 - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Osaka

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher (Greater Tokyo Area)

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Aichi

- WinBe Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Shizuoka

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Hyogo

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Fukuoka

- KDI Full-Time Kindergarten Teacher in Chiba Yaruki Switch Group is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs (Kids Duo, Winbe and Kids Duo International).



While it has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class. Share this Company See available positions

Hotel Associate - Front Operations Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.



Facilities Manager / Real Estate (Tokyo HQ) Company: Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd.(新栄不動産ビジネス株式会社)

Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd.(新栄不動産ビジネス株式会社) Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Facilities Manager, you'll be required to take care of facilities maintenance, such as maintaining and repairing property assets as needed, in different locations around Tokyo.



You must be fluent in both Japanese and English to deal with property owners. A bachelor's degree in Engineering and experience in the same field are also required.



