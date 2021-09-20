2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Science and Innovation Adviser
- Company: Office of Science and Innovation, Embassy of Sweden
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The Embassy of Sweden is looking for an Adviser to promote and deliver collaboration between Sweden and Japan in innovation, science and higher education. Mainly, addressing joint societal challenges in fields related to climate, digitalization and health are of relevance.
You must be fluent (spoken and written) in English and Japanese.
Full-time Pre-School English instructor
- Company: Mahou no Hoikuen (株式会社HIROLINE)
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable (depending on experience)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Mahou no Hoikuen is looking for a creative, energetic and caring teacher to join bright and friendly pre-school in Shinagawa.
You will teach children between zero and six years old from 15 minutes to 30 minutes long, two to three times a day.
Previous Experience teaching English to children at an international school or English conversation school is preferred.
Benefits include a very competitive salary, transportation fees allowance, social and health insurance and bonuses twice a year.
Clinical Development Director
- Company: Citrin Foundation Ltd.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Citrin Foundation is a non-profit organization set up to tackle citrin deficiency, a rare genetic condition.
They are looking for a director to lead and drive clinical development activities towards better understanding and ultimately developing effective therapeutics for a rare genetic condition at the Foundation by working with leading clinicians and scientists worldwide.
You must have at least a bachelor's degree in any life sciences field and have four to five years of working experience.
Video Content Creation Team Staff
- Company: Solaris Japan
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Solaris Japan, a company dedicated to bringing otaku goods to fellow otakus worldwide, is looking for new members to join its video content creation team.
If a videographer, video copywriter or voice-over/on-camera presenter echos with what you're looking to do in Japan, apply now!
Recruiting Consultant
- Company: Career Scout Japan
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Career Scout Japan is seeking to recruit consultants with excellent communication and presentation skills to join its team.
Your primary duties will be to develop and maintain existing clients, source/meet/evaluate potential candidates, and follow up with clients on the candidates' introduction to facilitate their hiring process.
Three months of training is provided.
You must have a customer service-oriented mindset.
English Instructors (Tokyo & Yokohama Areas)
- Company: Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社)
- Salary: ¥125,000 / Month
- Location: Kanto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Berlitz is looking for English Instructors in the Tokyo and Yokohama area.
Any applicants who completed 12 years of education from countries with English as an official language are welcome to apply.
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: ERSG
- Salary: ¥3.9M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Recruitment Consultant, you will use sales, business development, marketing techniques and networking to attract client companies to build and develop positive relationships.
You will also advertise job openings through social media such as LinkedIn to find candidates.
Warehouse manager | Менеджер склада
- Company: Ringo LLC
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Toyama, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ringo is looking for a Russian-speaking warehouse manager to supervise the organization of warehouse workflow with different postal services.
You must have experience in manual labor.
Research Assistant
- Company: Asia Pacific Initiative
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.
In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.
Depending on your experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.
You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to provide translation support from JP to EN and vice versa).
Japanese Customer Support Agent
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Remote
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications O
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
In addition to interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, this position is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions are available.
ZigZaGame Inc.
- Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment
- Position Available: 5
- Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator (using Spine)
- Mobile Game Associate Producer
- Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing
- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Assistant
- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Part-time Assistant
ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a nine-year track record.
Its close-knit team oversees every part of the game life cycle from development to release. The crew consists of engineers creating custom game engine architecture, producers envisioning game design docs and artists for animation and design. The publishing team manages live operations, and the marketing team focuses on monetization and reach.
Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International)
- Industries: Education
- Position Available: 9
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Osaka
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher (Greater Tokyo Area)
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Aichi
- WinBe Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Shizuoka
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Hyogo
- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Fukuoka
- KDI Full-Time Kindergarten Teacher in Chiba
Yaruki Switch Group is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs (Kids Duo, Winbe and Kids Duo International).
While it has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class.
