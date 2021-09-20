2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

Do you have a passion for videography? How about a new career with the Embassy of Sweden? These and much more are in this week's top jobs in Japan!

On Sep 20, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Science and Innovation Adviser Company: Office of Science and Innovation, Embassy of Sweden

Office of Science and Innovation, Embassy of Sweden Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK The Embassy of Sweden is looking for an Adviser to promote and deliver collaboration between Sweden and Japan in innovation, science and higher education. Mainly, addressing joint societal challenges in fields related to climate, digitalization and health are of relevance.



Full-time Pre-School English instructor Company: Mahou no Hoikuen (株式会社HIROLINE)

Mahou no Hoikuen (株式会社HIROLINE) Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable (depending on experience)

¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable (depending on experience) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mahou no Hoikuen is looking for a creative, energetic and caring teacher to join bright and friendly pre-school in Shinagawa.



You will teach children between zero and six years old from 15 minutes to 30 minutes long, two to three times a day.



Previous Experience teaching English to children at an international school or English conversation school is preferred.



Clinical Development Director Company: Citrin Foundation Ltd.

Citrin Foundation Ltd. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Citrin Foundation is a non-profit organization set up to tackle citrin deficiency, a rare genetic condition.



They are looking for a director to lead and drive clinical development activities towards better understanding and ultimately developing effective therapeutics for a rare genetic condition at the Foundation by working with leading clinicians and scientists worldwide.



Video Content Creation Team Staff Company: Solaris Japan

Solaris Japan Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Solaris Japan, a company dedicated to bringing otaku goods to fellow otakus worldwide, is looking for new members to join its video content creation team.



Recruiting Consultant Company: Career Scout Japan

Career Scout Japan Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Career Scout Japan is seeking to recruit consultants with excellent communication and presentation skills to join its team.



Your primary duties will be to develop and maintain existing clients, source/meet/evaluate potential candidates, and follow up with clients on the candidates' introduction to facilitate their hiring process.



Three months of training is provided.



English Instructors (Tokyo & Yokohama Areas) Company: Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社)

Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社) Salary: ¥125,000 / Month

¥125,000 / Month Location: Kanto, Japan

Kanto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Berlitz is looking for English Instructors in the Tokyo and Yokohama area.



Recruitment Consultant Company: ERSG

ERSG Salary: ¥3.9M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Commission Based

¥3.9M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Recruitment Consultant, you will use sales, business development, marketing techniques and networking to attract client companies to build and develop positive relationships.



Warehouse manager | Менеджер склада Company: Ringo LLC

Ringo LLC Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Toyama, Japan

Toyama, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ringo is looking for a Russian-speaking warehouse manager to supervise the organization of warehouse workflow with different postal services.



Research Assistant Company: Asia Pacific Initiative

Asia Pacific Initiative Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.



In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.



Depending on your experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.



Japanese Customer Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote

Remote English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications O Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



In addition to interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, this position is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



ZigZaGame Inc. Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment

Position Available: 5 - Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator (using Spine)

- Mobile Game Associate Producer

- Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing

- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Assistant

- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Part-time Assistant ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a nine-year track record.



Its close-knit team oversees every part of the game life cycle from development to release. The crew consists of engineers creating custom game engine architecture, producers envisioning game design docs and artists for animation and design. The publishing team manages live operations, and the marketing team focuses on monetization and reach. Share this Company See available positions

Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International) Industries: Education

Position Available: 9 - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Osaka

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher (Greater Tokyo Area)

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Aichi

- WinBe Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Shizuoka

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Hyogo

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Fukuoka

- KDI Full-Time Kindergarten Teacher in Chiba Yaruki Switch Group is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs (Kids Duo, Winbe and Kids Duo International).



While it has a set curriculum and training will be provided, teachers are actively encouraged to grow and expand on these foundations to create truly unique and personalized lessons, allowing ample creative freedom to inject passion and enthusiasm into your class. Share this Company See available positions

