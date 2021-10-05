2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

On Oct 5, 2021

Overseas Marketing and Localization Company: Medibang Inc.

Medibang Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Overseas applications OK MediBang specializes in translating, localizing and distributing Japanese manga (comics) and games to the global market.



As a Marketing Coordinator, you will be working closely with clients and stores to plan promotions, sales and store events to increase sales. Promotions include advertisement on social media, sending out newsletters, engaging influencers, etc.



Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher Company: SAPIX YOZEMI GROUP

SAPIX YOZEMI GROUP Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently be in Japan Sapix Yozemi Group is looking for a full-time Academic English Teacher for one of its schools located in Yoyogi, Shibuya in Tokyo. The ability to teach SSAT, SAT and TOEFL is a plus but not an absolute requirement.



Graduates of U.S./U.K. Universities/Colleges are preferred. Candidates must be committed to the position for at least three years.



Customer Service and Inside Sales for Educational Materials Company: SmartEd

SmartEd Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year, Negotiable, bonus possible based on individual and company performance

Location: Kyoto, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan SmartEd, a distributor for educational materials in Japan and Asia, is seeking a full-time customer service and inside sales representative who will be comfortable dealing with inquiries from teachers and administrators at international schools.



Pastry Chef Company: Kiroro Resort Holdings Co, Ltd.

Kiroro Resort Holdings Co, Ltd. Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,750 / Hour, Negotiable

Location: Hokkaido, Japan

English: Basic

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kiroro Resort is looking for a Pastry Chef to work with the Senior Pastry Chef and kitchen brigade.



Video Content Creation Team Staff Company: Solaris Japan

Solaris Japan Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Solaris Japan, a company dedicated to bringing otaku goods to fellow otakus worldwide, is looking for new members to join its video content creation team.



Bilingual Taxi Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社

Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社 Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year Commission Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan "Go Diversity" is the new motto of Hinomaru Taxi, one of the most famous taxi companies in Japan.



They are recruiting fresh talent to become top taxi drivers in Japan more than ever.



You can apply for this job even with Japanese conversational skills.



ZigZaGame Inc. Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment

Position Available: 5 - Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator (using Spine)

- Mobile Game Associate Producer

- Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing

- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Assistant

- Game Development Company HR Recruiting Part-time Assistant ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a nine-year track record.



Yaruki Switch Group (Kids Duo / WinBe / Kids Duo International) Industries: Education

Position Available: 9 - Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Osaka

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher (Greater Tokyo Area)

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Aichi

- WinBe Full-Time English Teacher in Chiba

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Shizuoka

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Hyogo

- Kids Duo Full-Time English Teacher in Fukuoka

- KDI Full-Time Kindergarten Teacher in Chiba Yaruki Switch Group is looking for native English-speaking teachers to support their after-school and pre-school programs (Kids Duo, Winbe and Kids Duo International).



