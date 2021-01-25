2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Waseda University Public Relations / Web Communications
- Company: Waseda University Public Relations
- Salary: ¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Waseda University, one of the most prestigious universities in Japan, is looking for a PR person to maintain its website by creating original content and managing its social media assets.
You must be fluent in Japanese to fit the working environment. The ideal candidate will have experience in using WordPress and social media platforms.
Team Coordinator, Player Support
- Company: Keywords International
- Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a team coordinator, you will be joining the customer support team and responsible for supporting the popular mobile game Supercell.
You will ensure each agent is providing the best customer service and help improve player experience for titles such as Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans and Hay Day.
Copyeditor
- Company: Edge International
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.8M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Edge International, providing corporate management services in Japan, is looking for a copyeditor to help companies with their English communications.
Your main duty will be proofreading various documents in English mainly aimed at foreign investors (like annual reports).
Work experience either in the investors' relations field or as a translator would be preferred.
Full Stack Developer
- Company: T-Mark
- Salary: ¥5.4M ~ ¥6.6M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
T-Mark is looking for a full stack developer in Tokyo who must have strong knowledge of servers, the command line, and the linux environment, but also be a solid backend developer, with experience in MVC frameworks.
Frontend development and native app development experience is a definite plus.
Your main duties will be to create complex websites and web applications and work on the architecture and deployment of systems.
Vietnamese Interpreter / International Affairs
- Company: Eri Clinic Omotesando
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This beauty clinic in Tokyo is looking for a Vietnamese speaking person to handle communications with potential customers in Vietnam and perform various translation and interpretation tasks.
You must have at least JLPT N1 and an interest for the beauty and health industries.
Fitness Supervisor
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥375,000 ~ ¥541,000 / Month
- Location: Nihonbashi, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will be directly involved in the physical exercise programs and fitness activities for members.
You must have CPR and First Aid training as well as a certification as a personal trainer or exercise instructor.
Fitness Attendant
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥2.3M ~ ¥3.2M / Year
- Location: Nihonbashi, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Tokyo American Club is looking for a fitness attendant to assist users with their workout regimens, show them how to use the spectrum of cutting-technology equipment and make sure the fitness center runs smoothly and safely.
You should be able to deal with customers on the phone, negotiate prices with vendors and solve customers complaints in both Japanese and English.
You must have a certification from a recognized fitness association or university degree in related field.
Video Games Translation
- Company: Wit One
- Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- English
- Italian
- French
- German
[URGENTLY HIRING] Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Remote
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.
You must have experience in the hospitality industry. Fluency in English and Japanese is a must.
Mechanics and Engineers
- Company: Fulcrum
- Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is a part-time position at a dispatch agency for a temporary jobs located in Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.
Only basic Japanese is required.
Full-time Nursery School Teacher
- Company: Tanoshi Kids
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tanoshi Kids is looking for full-time and part-time teachers with experience teaching kids from 3 to 5-years old in Himeji or Kakogawa in Hyogo Prefecture.
Benefits include transportation fees and a competitive salary.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.