2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

Researcher / Associate Consultant Company: Frank Recruitment Group K.K.

Frank Recruitment Group K.K. Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Commission Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Researcher/Associate Consultant, you will assist in driving business and supporting consultants in Japan. In addition, you will network with IT specialists in the Japanese market daily and build long-term connections with both candidates and clients.



You must have bilingual abilities in both English and Japanese with preferably two years of work experience.



Benefits include a WeWork office location in Tokyo, visa sponsorship, company events and commuting allowance.

English teacher for International Preschool Company: Hug Me International School

Hug Me International School Salary: ¥2.4M / Year Negotiable

¥2.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka

Hamamatsu, Shizuoka English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hug Me International School is seeking English teachers to join their team in Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka.



No experience or Japanese is needed.

Public School ALT Industries: English Language and International Understanding Programs, Teaching Resource Development, Teacher Training Programs,

Position Available: 4 - Engaging Public School ALT in Japan – Overseas Applicants

- Engaging Public School ALT - Aichi and surrounding areas (Overseas Applicants)

- Enthusiastic Public School ALT - Gifu and nearby areas (Overseas Applicants)

- Energetic Public School ALT - Okayama and nearby areas (Overseas Applicants) Altia Central is looking to fill ALT positions in various locations in Japan.



Altia Central is looking to fill ALT positions in various locations in Japan.

Overseas applicants are welcomed!

Executive Assistant at the Australian Embassy Company: Australian Embassy / オーストラリア大使館

Australian Embassy / オーストラリア大使館 Salary: ¥449,274 / Month

¥449,274 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This position provides executive assistant support to the Minister-Counsellor (Political). Also, it provides administrative support to the Embassy Executive and other senior staff in the embassy as required, including assistance with embassy-wide events and regular visits.



You must be an Australian citizen or a citizen of New Zealand, the UK, the USA or Canada.



High-level oral fluency and written proficiency in Japanese and English are required. Share this Job Apply Here

Marketing Associate at a fun and fast-paced Startup Company: ICHIGO Inc.

ICHIGO Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ichigo is a company that shares fun Japanese pop culture through candy, snacks and kawaii merchandise via a subscription box. It is looking for a new Marketing Associate to join its team in Tokyo.



Your primary duties will be to create marketing and SNS campaigns and strategies and create and distribute engaging written or graphic content in the form of email newsletters, web pages, blog content or social media messages.



You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.



You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.

Benefits include free in-house Japanese language lessons and all-you-can-eat Japanese snacks and drinks (E.g., Kit Kat, Pocky, Ramune)!

Manga Translator/Proofreader and Website Operational Support Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS

株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Papyless, a publishing company, is looking for a J/E translator with Japanese fluency who can proofread original titles and create content for their website.



Experience in any translation-related job is preferred. Skills in Photoshop are also a plus.

Marketer and Customer Support Staff Industries: Proxy Shopping Service, E-Commerce Development Service, EC Mall, Subscription Box Service

Position Available: 6 - 简体中文客户支持

- Polish Language Customer Support

- Turkish Language Customer Support

- Polish Marketer

- Turkish Marketer

- Perkhidmatan pelanggan Bahasa Malaysia ZenMarket, a global company specialized in Japanese product e-commerce, is looking for Marketers and Customer Support Staff.



You must have at least conversational-level Japanese (JLPT N3 or similar) and business-level English. Experience in e-commerce businesses is a plus.

