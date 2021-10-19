2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Customer Support EN/JP
- Company: Shopify
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Remote Position, Must currently reside in Japan
Shopify, one of the major online e-commerce platforms in the world, is looking for bilingual Customer Support.
Your primary duty will be to help customers in English or Japanese via email, chat, seminars or Shopify social media platforms.
P.E. Teacher
- Company: Yoyogi International School (代々木インターナショナルスクール)
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Yoyogi International School is looking for a full-time Physical Education Teacher to teach students from 3 to 11 years old.
You must have a degree in PE and a valid primary-level teaching certificate or license. A minimum of 2 years of teaching experience is required.
Native English Editor/Translator (Japanese to English)
- Company: Dynaword Inc. (株式会社ダイナワード)
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable 月給制／給与改定サイクル：年一回
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Dynaword is looking for a native English editor/translator to oversee company translation projects.
You must have a JLPT N1 (or similar) and basic computer skills (word, excel, PowerPoint, etc.).
Automatic translation software (Trados or Memsource) knowledge or experience is a plus.
Production Associate
- Company: 有限会社ファンキーコープ
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.8M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Funkycorp, a web marketing ad agency, is looking for a content production associate to focus on foreign tourists in Japan.
You must have skills in web content creation.
Environment Health and Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English.
Senior Customer Support Specialist in Game Industry
- Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd. - キーワーズ・インターナショナル
- Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Are you a gamer or passionate about games?
Keywords Player Support is a fast-growing service line of the Keywords Studios company that offers customer support in the exciting gaming industry.
They are looking for a senior customer specialist to ensure each agent provides the best customer service possible to improve players' experience for assigned titles.
You must have some customer support experience (Need knowledge of KPIs, training/coaching experience).
You must have a JLPT N1 or similar.
Video Game Guide Director / Editor (Remote Work Available)
- Company: Game 8 Inc.
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.
Full-time English Kindergarten Teacher in Saitama
- Company: Orange Planet CO., LTD. - 株式会社オレンジプラネット
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Saitama City, Saitama
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Orange Planet, a managing and staffing nursery school in Saitama, Tokyo and Kanagawa, is looking for full-time kindergarten teachers to join their new facility in Saitama City.
Benefits include transportation and housing allowance if requested.
Project Management Officer (PMO)/Project Lead in Banking Industry
- Company: HR90Degrees Consulting
- Salary: ¥750,000 ~ ¥900,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will customize accounting systems made for overseas offices for implementation in APAC offices.
You will be in charge of promoting testing and migration for each project management team.
You must have experience as a project manager in a financial institution.
Technology Site Works Supervisor
- Company: AquaMaof
- Salary: ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
AquaMaof, a world leader in RAS technology (Recirculating Aquaculture Systems) and large-scale turnkey projects worldwide, is looking to recruit a Technology Site Works Supervisor responsible for the technical support of all onsite work.
You must be fluent in English and Japanese with experience working on a construction site (or similar).
Full-Time After-School Teacher
- Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School
- Salary: ¥255,000 / Month Negotiable Teaching License/Teaching Certificate Allowance
- Location: Kishiwada, Osaka
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You must have some English teaching experience for children under 12 and hold a valid working visa.
Working hours are 12 PM to 8 PM, including break time and preparation time.
Benefits include transportation, visa renewal support, summer and winter holidays and a bonus if you have a teaching license.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.