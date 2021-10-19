2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

A start in the game industry, a P.E. teaching position, project banking management and much more in this week's top jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Customer Support EN/JP Company: Shopify

Shopify Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Remote Position, Must currently reside in Japan Shopify, one of the major online e-commerce platforms in the world, is looking for bilingual Customer Support.



Your primary duty will be to help customers in English or Japanese via email, chat, seminars or Shopify social media platforms.

P.E. Teacher Company: Yoyogi International School (代々木インターナショナルスクール)

Yoyogi International School (代々木インターナショナルスクール) Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yoyogi International School is looking for a full-time Physical Education Teacher to teach students from 3 to 11 years old.



You must have a degree in PE and a valid primary-level teaching certificate or license. A minimum of 2 years of teaching experience is required.

Native English Editor/Translator (Japanese to English) Company: Dynaword Inc. (株式会社ダイナワード)

Dynaword Inc. (株式会社ダイナワード) Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable 月給制／給与改定サイクル：年一回

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable 月給制／給与改定サイクル：年一回 Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Dynaword is looking for a native English editor/translator to oversee company translation projects.



You must have a JLPT N1 (or similar) and basic computer skills (word, excel, PowerPoint, etc.).



Automatic translation software (Trados or Memsource) knowledge or experience is a plus.

Production Associate Company: 有限会社ファンキーコープ

有限会社ファンキーコープ Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.8M / Year

¥2.5M ~ ¥3.8M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Funkycorp, a web marketing ad agency, is looking for a content production associate to focus on foreign tourists in Japan.



You must have skills in web content creation.

Environment Health and Safety Manager Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン

Pinkerton - ピンカートン Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.



In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.



You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English. Share this Job Apply Here

Senior Customer Support Specialist in Game Industry Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd. - キーワーズ・インターナショナル

Keywords International Co., Ltd. - キーワーズ・インターナショナル Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month

¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Are you a gamer or passionate about games?



Keywords Player Support is a fast-growing service line of the Keywords Studios company that offers customer support in the exciting gaming industry.



They are looking for a senior customer specialist to ensure each agent provides the best customer service possible to improve players' experience for assigned titles.



You must have some customer support experience (Need knowledge of KPIs, training/coaching experience).



You must have a JLPT N1 or similar. Share this Job Apply Here

Video Game Guide Director / Editor (Remote Work Available) Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability

¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.

Full-time English Kindergarten Teacher in Saitama Company: Orange Planet CO., LTD. - 株式会社オレンジプラネット

Orange Planet CO., LTD. - 株式会社オレンジプラネット Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Saitama City, Saitama

Saitama City, Saitama English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Orange Planet, a managing and staffing nursery school in Saitama, Tokyo and Kanagawa, is looking for full-time kindergarten teachers to join their new facility in Saitama City.



Benefits include transportation and housing allowance if requested.

Project Management Officer (PMO)/Project Lead in Banking Industry Company: HR90Degrees Consulting

HR90Degrees Consulting Salary: ¥750,000 ~ ¥900,000 / Month

¥750,000 ~ ¥900,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will customize accounting systems made for overseas offices for implementation in APAC offices.



You will be in charge of promoting testing and migration for each project management team.



You must have experience as a project manager in a financial institution. Share this Job Apply Here

Technology Site Works Supervisor Company: AquaMaof

AquaMaof Salary: ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable

¥550,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Shizuoka, Japan

Shizuoka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan AquaMaof, a world leader in RAS technology (Recirculating Aquaculture Systems) and large-scale turnkey projects worldwide, is looking to recruit a Technology Site Works Supervisor responsible for the technical support of all onsite work.



You must be fluent in English and Japanese with experience working on a construction site (or similar).

Full-Time After-School Teacher Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School

Blue Dolphins International Pre School Salary: ¥255,000 / Month Negotiable Teaching License/Teaching Certificate Allowance

¥255,000 / Month Negotiable Teaching License/Teaching Certificate Allowance Location: Kishiwada, Osaka

Kishiwada, Osaka English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan You must have some English teaching experience for children under 12 and hold a valid working visa.



Working hours are 12 PM to 8 PM, including break time and preparation time.



Working hours are 12 PM to 8 PM, including break time and preparation time.

Benefits include transportation, visa renewal support, summer and winter holidays and a bonus if you have a teaching license.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.