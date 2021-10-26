2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Automotive Bidding Staff
- Company: Provide Cars Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Nishinomiya, Hyogo
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Povide Cars is looking for a part-time assistant to help their bidding staff in its used car export process.
You must have at least conversational level Japanese.
Editor, Transcript Quality Assurance
- Company: SCRIPTS Asia
- Salary: ¥4,000 ~ ¥20,000 / Project, Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be to proofread English texts or transcript English language Audio for various clients from various industries.
You must be available a few hours per day (3 to 5 hours).
This is a fully remote work position.
Ski Resort Staff
- Industries: hotel, tourism, hospitality, travel
- Position Available: 4
- Front Office Agent (Entry Level/Associate/Supervisor)
- Food and Beverage Service Staff (All levels / Associate, Supervisor, Manager)
- Kitchen Chefs (Commis, Chef de Partie, Sous Chef)
- Ski Patrol (Beginner to Advance experience)
The Kiroro hotels located in Hokkaido is looking for various staff to help during their ski season.
Benefit includes accomodation with free Wi-Fi, hotel facility usage, free shuttle bus to Otaru city and employee discount.
English Instructors (Tokyo & Yokohama Areas)
- Company: Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社)
- Salary: ¥125,000 / Month
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Berlitz, one of the best Eikawa to work at for foreigners, is opening new position in Tokyo and Yokohama.
You must be a native or near-native English speaker and be commited for at least 1-year contract.
Payment Operations Specialist
- Company: Wise
- Salary: ¥5.8M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wise, an online banking company, is looking for a Payment Operations Specialist to oversee payments' engine operation and solve payment-related problems.
You must be fluent in Japanese and have one to three years working experience. Knowledge or experience in the finance or banking industry is a big plus.
Waseda University Public Relations / Web Communications
- Company: Waseda University Public Relations
- Salary: ¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Waseda University, one of Japan's Ivy league universities, is looking for a PR and web communication person to maintain Waseda presence on social media, website and other PR activities abroad.
You must be fluent in Japanese as your work environment will be mainly in Japanese. Skills in web tools (wordpress and social media management) is mandatory.
Hotel Operations & Community Specialist
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hotels is looking for an Hotel Operations & Community Specialist to ensure its team is aligned on communications, objectives and key results.
No previous experience required! Full-time, contract and part-time position available.
Videogames Translator
- Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン
- Salary: ¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- Spanish
- French
- English
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.