2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

Automotive Bidding Staff Company: Provide Cars Ltd

Provide Cars Ltd Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,500 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Nishinomiya, Hyogo

Nishinomiya, Hyogo English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Povide Cars is looking for a part-time assistant to help their bidding staff in its used car export process.



You must have at least conversational level Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Editor, Transcript Quality Assurance Company: SCRIPTS Asia

SCRIPTS Asia Salary: ¥4,000 ~ ¥20,000 / Project, Project Based

¥4,000 ~ ¥20,000 / Project, Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be to proofread English texts or transcript English language Audio for various clients from various industries.



You must be available a few hours per day (3 to 5 hours).



This is a fully remote work position. Share this Job Apply Here

Ski Resort Staff Industries: hotel, tourism, hospitality, travel

Position Available: 4 - Front Office Agent (Entry Level/Associate/Supervisor)

- Food and Beverage Service Staff (All levels / Associate, Supervisor, Manager)

- Kitchen Chefs (Commis, Chef de Partie, Sous Chef)

- Ski Patrol (Beginner to Advance experience) The Kiroro hotels located in Hokkaido is looking for various staff to help during their ski season.



Benefit includes accomodation with free Wi-Fi, hotel facility usage, free shuttle bus to Otaru city and employee discount. Share this Company See available positions

English Instructors (Tokyo & Yokohama Areas) Company: Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社)

Berlitz Japan, Inc. (ベルリッツ・ジャパン株式会社) Salary: ¥125,000 / Month

¥125,000 / Month Location: nullJapan

nullJapan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Berlitz, one of the best Eikawa to work at for foreigners, is opening new position in Tokyo and Yokohama.



You must be a native or near-native English speaker and be commited for at least 1-year contract. Share this Job Apply Here

Payment Operations Specialist Company: Wise

Wise Salary: ¥5.8M / Year

¥5.8M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wise, an online banking company, is looking for a Payment Operations Specialist to oversee payments' engine operation and solve payment-related problems.



You must be fluent in Japanese and have one to three years working experience. Knowledge or experience in the finance or banking industry is a big plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Waseda University Public Relations / Web Communications Company: Waseda University Public Relations

Waseda University Public Relations Salary: ¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month

¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Waseda University, one of Japan's Ivy league universities, is looking for a PR and web communication person to maintain Waseda presence on social media, website and other PR activities abroad.



You must be fluent in Japanese as your work environment will be mainly in Japanese. Skills in web tools (wordpress and social media management) is mandatory.

Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel Operations & Community Specialist Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hotels is looking for an Hotel Operations & Community Specialist to ensure its team is aligned on communications, objectives and key results.



No previous experience required! Full-time, contract and part-time position available. Share this Job Apply Here

Videogames Translator Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン

Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン Salary: ¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable

¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- Spanish

- French

- English Share this Job Apply Here

