2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

Game Character Modeler
- Company: SEGA Corporation | 株式会社セガ
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this role, you will model characters for SEGA smartphone titles.
You must have at least three years of experience in Maya/Photoshop and Unity usage experience.
Remote work is possible.
English Instructor for After-school Childcare
- Company: Ino-Kids
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This international after-school is specialized in giving children an abroad homestay experience while in Japan. English and Chinese programs are available.
Your primary duty will be teaching English to infants and children through various programs such as art and craft, scientific experiment or games.
Localization Game Tester (European Language)
- Company: LIONBRIDGE
- Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game testers are wanted to help with game localization. You must be a native speaker of at least one of the below languages:
- French
- German
- Spanish
- English
You also must have good gamers abilities in various genres such as FPS, RPGs, etc.
Localization Game Tester (Asian Language)
- Company: LIONBRIDGE
- Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game testers are wanted to help with game localization. You must be a native speaker of at least one of the below languages:
- Traditional Chinese
- Simplified Chinese
- Indonesian
- Thai
You also must have good gamers abilities in various genres such as FPS, RPGs, etc.
Admin/Office Manager
- Company: Formulatrix Inc
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This position requires a hands-on, organized and detail-oriented person to work in a fast-paced and global environment.
You must be native in Japanese, fully proficient in English, and have computer skills.
Strong preference will be given to candidates that have a degree in business management. Extensive training will be provided to the right candidate.
English teacher in Kindergarten
- Company: 学校法人四恩学園ナザレ幼稚園
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Nazareth Kindergarten is a unique school providing a rich experience to its students such as mountains exploration, Noh plays, tea culture, grape picking and many more.
As a Teacher, your primary duty will be children's education, shuttle bus attendance and parent support.
EC Customer Support
- Company: tenso株式会社
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
An e-commerce website specializing in Japanese goods is looking for a native German and Korean speaker to join its customer support team.
You must have conversational level Japanese.
Community Associate
- Company: CareFinder
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable Commission Based Salary depends on experience with incentive bonuses.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
CareFinder, the largest bilingual babysitter matching site in Japan, is looking to expand its team.
As a Community Associate, you will recruit, contact, interview and onboard babysitters who apply online.
Content creation, website testing and idea generation to enhance user experience will also be possible within your role scope.
You must be fluent in English with basic to intermediate Japanese ability. Interest in business development and marketing is a plus.
