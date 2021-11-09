2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

Solution consultants, community associates, English teachers, customer support and game developers in this week's top jobs in Japan!

On Nov 9, 2021

Solution Consultant Company: Omise

Omise Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Omise, a payment solution company, is looking for an ambitious Solution Consultant to support the needs of its partners and prospective merchants.



You will be a member of the Omise Japan pioneer team while working with regional teams to provide product and technical solutions to the market.



You must have 5+ years of experience in solutions consultant, technical consultant or similar roles from related businesses. Knowledge in the Payment industry is a big plus. The position is based in Japan but frequently collaborates with teams in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese Mobile Game Positions Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment

Position Available: 9 - Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator Using Spine

- Mobile Game Associate Producer

- Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing

- Mobile Game Marketing Analyst

- Mobile Game Art Director

- Motion Graphic Director for Mobile Game Marketing

- 2D Character Animations Director for Mobile Games

- Game Development Company Recruiter

- Game Development Company Recruiter (Part-time) ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a 9-year track record.



Its close-knit team oversees every part of game development, from conception to release. From its engineers creating custom game engine architecture, producers envisioning game design docs, the art team looking at animation and design, the publishing team looking after live ops and the marketing team assisting with monetization and reach.



They are fastly expanding and looking for various positions to fill ASAP! Share this Company See available positions

Game Character Modeler Company: SEGA Corporation | 株式会社セガ

SEGA Corporation | 株式会社セガ Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will model characters for SEGA smartphone titles.



You must have at least three years of experience in Maya/Photoshop and Unity usage experience.



Remote work is possible. Share this Job Apply Here

English Instructor for After-school Childcare Company: Ino-Kids

Ino-Kids Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan This international after-school program specializes in giving children an abroad homestay experience while in Japan. English and Chinese programs are available.



Your primary duty will be teaching English to infants and children through various programs such as art and crafts, scientific experiments or games. Share this Job Apply Here

Localization Game Tester (European Language) Company: LIONBRIDGE

LIONBRIDGE Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour

¥1,250 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game testers are wanted to help with game localization. You must be a native speaker of at least one of the below languages:

- French

- German

- Spanish

- English



You also must have good gamers abilities in various genres such as FPS, RPGs, etc. Share this Job Apply Here

Localization Game Tester (Asian Language) Company: LIONBRIDGE

LIONBRIDGE Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour

¥1,250 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game testers are wanted to help with game localization. You must be a native speaker of at least one of the below languages:

- Traditional Chinese

- Simplified Chinese

- Indonesian

- Thai



You must also have good gamers abilities in various genres such as FPS, RPGs, etc. Share this Job Apply Here

Admin/Office Manager Company: Formulatrix Inc

Formulatrix Inc Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This position requires a hands-on, organized and detail-oriented person to work in a fast-paced and global environment.



You must be native in Japanese, fully proficient in English, and have computer skills.



Strong preference will be given to candidates that have a degree in business management. Extensive training will be provided to the right candidate. Share this Job Apply Here

English teacher in Kindergarten Company: 学校法人四恩学園ナザレ幼稚園

学校法人四恩学園ナザレ幼稚園 Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥270,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nazareth Kindergarten is a unique school providing a rich experience to its students such as mountains exploration, Noh plays, tea culture, grape picking and much more.



As a teacher, your primary duty will be children's education, shuttle bus attendance and parent support. Share this Job Apply Here

EC Customer Support Company: tenso株式会社

tenso株式会社 Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan An e-commerce website specializing in Japanese goods is looking for a native German and Korean speaker to join its customer support team.



You must have conversational level Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Community Associate Company: CareFinder

CareFinder Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable Commission Based Salary depends on experience with incentive bonuses.

¥1,500 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable Commission Based Salary depends on experience with incentive bonuses. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan CareFinder, the largest bilingual babysitter matching site in Japan, is looking to expand its team.



As a Community Associate, you will recruit, contact, interview and onboard babysitters who apply online.



Content creation, website testing and idea generation to enhance user experience will also be possible within your role scope.



You must be fluent in English with basic to intermediate Japanese ability. Interest in business development and marketing is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

