2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

Solution Consultant
- Company: Omise
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Omise, a payment solution company, is looking for an ambitious Solution Consultant to support the needs of its partners and prospective merchants.
You will be a member of the Omise Japan pioneer team while working with regional teams to provide product and technical solutions to the market.
You must have 5+ years of experience in solutions consultant, technical consultant or similar roles from related businesses. Knowledge in the Payment industry is a big plus. The position is based in Japan but frequently collaborates with teams in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.
Japanese Mobile Game Positions
- Industries: Game, App, Mobile, Entertainment
- Position Available: 9
- Mobile Game RPG 2D Animator Using Spine
- Mobile Game Associate Producer
- Motion Graphic Designer - Marketing
- Mobile Game Marketing Analyst
- Mobile Game Art Director
- Motion Graphic Director for Mobile Game Marketing
- 2D Character Animations Director for Mobile Games
- Game Development Company Recruiter
- Game Development Company Recruiter (Part-time)
ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a 9-year track record.
Its close-knit team oversees every part of game development, from conception to release. From its engineers creating custom game engine architecture, producers envisioning game design docs, the art team looking at animation and design, the publishing team looking after live ops and the marketing team assisting with monetization and reach.
They are fastly expanding and looking for various positions to fill ASAP!
Game Character Modeler
- Company: SEGA Corporation | 株式会社セガ
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will model characters for SEGA smartphone titles.
You must have at least three years of experience in Maya/Photoshop and Unity usage experience.
Remote work is possible.
English Instructor for After-school Childcare
- Company: Ino-Kids
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This international after-school program specializes in giving children an abroad homestay experience while in Japan. English and Chinese programs are available.
Your primary duty will be teaching English to infants and children through various programs such as art and crafts, scientific experiments or games.
Localization Game Tester (European Language)
- Company: LIONBRIDGE
- Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game testers are wanted to help with game localization. You must be a native speaker of at least one of the below languages:
- French
- German
- Spanish
- English
You also must have good gamers abilities in various genres such as FPS, RPGs, etc.
Localization Game Tester (Asian Language)
- Company: LIONBRIDGE
- Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game testers are wanted to help with game localization. You must be a native speaker of at least one of the below languages:
- Traditional Chinese
- Simplified Chinese
- Indonesian
- Thai
You must also have good gamers abilities in various genres such as FPS, RPGs, etc.
Admin/Office Manager
- Company: Formulatrix Inc
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This position requires a hands-on, organized and detail-oriented person to work in a fast-paced and global environment.
You must be native in Japanese, fully proficient in English, and have computer skills.
Strong preference will be given to candidates that have a degree in business management. Extensive training will be provided to the right candidate.
English teacher in Kindergarten
- Company: 学校法人四恩学園ナザレ幼稚園
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Nazareth Kindergarten is a unique school providing a rich experience to its students such as mountains exploration, Noh plays, tea culture, grape picking and much more.
As a teacher, your primary duty will be children's education, shuttle bus attendance and parent support.
EC Customer Support
- Company: tenso株式会社
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
An e-commerce website specializing in Japanese goods is looking for a native German and Korean speaker to join its customer support team.
You must have conversational level Japanese.
Community Associate
- Company: CareFinder
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable Commission Based Salary depends on experience with incentive bonuses.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
CareFinder, the largest bilingual babysitter matching site in Japan, is looking to expand its team.
As a Community Associate, you will recruit, contact, interview and onboard babysitters who apply online.
Content creation, website testing and idea generation to enhance user experience will also be possible within your role scope.
You must be fluent in English with basic to intermediate Japanese ability. Interest in business development and marketing is a plus.
