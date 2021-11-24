2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
IT Engineers
- Industries: Information Technology
- Position Available: 5
- Data Engineer
- Database Engineer
- Application Engineer
- IT Engineer/Software Engineer
- IT Business Consultant
Multiple IT Engineering positions to grab in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture just outside of Tokyo.
Benefits include a flexible work environment with remote work possible.
You must have conversational Japanese and have a minimum of three years of professional experience in a relevant or similar role.
Customer Support EN/JP
- Company: Shopify
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Shopify, one of the major online e-commerce platforms in the world, is looking for bilingual customer support.
Your primary duty will be to help customers in English or Japanese via email, chat, seminars or Shopify social media platforms.
Interpreter/Translator for Manga and Comics
- Company: Media Do
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Media Do International is looking for an interpreter/translator bilingual in English and Japanese.
Your primary duty will be translating documents and doing interpretation tasks during meetings.
Japanese Customer Support Agent (Remote)
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, you are also expected to understand the gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
Restaurant Service Staff
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥180,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Tokyo American Club is looking for part-time and full-time restaurant service staff to join its team in Azabu and Nihonbashi.
You must have at least one year of experience in a restaurant/cafe or similar.
No Japanese required!
Restaurant staff (Service, Kitchen) at Spanish Italian Restaurant in Roppongi
- Company: Huge
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Rigoletto Grill & Bar, a Spanish Italian restaurant located in Roppongi, is looking for restaurant service and kitchen operations staff.
Benefits include transportation allowance, employee discounts, meals and uniforms.
Business English Instructor
- Company: Kokusai Language School
- Salary: ¥2,700 ~ ¥2,700 / Per lesson, Commission Based, One lesson is 50 minutes, Average is 100 lessons per month
- Location: Yoyogi, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kokusai Language School, a language school for Japanese professionals to develop their skills in English, is looking for talented instructors.
Your main duty will be to perform 1-to-1 business English lessons for adults from various backgrounds.
