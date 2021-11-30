2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

Customer support, manga translation, JavaScript developers and more in the week's top jobs in Japan!

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 30, 2021 1 min read

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Full-stack JavaScript/TypeScript Developer Company: Asia Commerce Limited

Asia Commerce Limited Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Asia Commerce Ltd. is looking for smart, energetic and team-oriented engineers to join and scale up its business specializing in telemedicine.



You must know JavaScript, Node and React, and have experience developing complex web services, data structures and algorithms. In addition, talent in core computer science theory is expected.



You must also be an autonomous self-starter with the ability to produce results with minimal supervision.

Sales / Logistic Consultant and Planner Company: JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)

JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC) Salary: ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan JPC Trade, a Japanese used cars, motorcycles, trucks, heavy machinery and used car parts supplier, is looking for motivated people interested in joining its sales team or logistic team.



You must be fluent in English with business-level Japanese. Any additional language abilities will be a strong advantage.

IT Engineers Industries: Information Technology

Position Available: 5 - Data Engineer

- Database Engineer

- Application Engineer

- IT Engineer/Software Engineer

- IT Business Consultant Multiple IT Engineering positions to grab in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture just outside of Tokyo.



Benefits include a flexible work environment with remote work possible.

You must have conversational Japanese and have a minimum of three years of professional experience in a relevant or similar role.

Customer Support EN/JP Company: Shopify

Shopify Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Shopify, one of the major online e-commerce platforms globally, is looking for bilingual customer support.



Your primary responsibility will be to help customers in English or Japanese via email, chat, seminars or Shopify social media platforms.

Interpreter/Translator for Manga and Comics Company: Media Do

Media Do Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Media Do International is looking for a bilingual English and Japanese interpreter/translator.



Your primary duty will be translating documents and doing interpretation tasks during meetings.

Japanese Customer Support Agent (Remote) Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: nullJapan

nullJapan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



On top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, you are also expected to understand the gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

Restaurant Service Staff Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥180,000 / Month

¥180,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tokyo American Club is looking for part-time and full-time restaurant service staff to join its team in Azabu and Nihonbashi.



You must have at least one year of background in a restaurant, cafe or similar experience.



No Japanese required!

Restaurant staff (Service, Kitchen) at Spanish Italian Restaurant in Roppongi Company: Huge

Huge Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable)

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Rigoletto Grill & Bar, a Spanish Italian restaurant located in Roppongi, is looking for restaurant service and kitchen operations staff.



Benefits include transportation allowance, employee discounts, meals and uniforms.

Business English Instructor Company: Kokusai Language School

Kokusai Language School Salary: ¥2,700 ~ ¥2,700 / Per lesson, Commission Based, One lesson is 50 minutes, Average is 100 lessons per month

¥2,700 ~ ¥2,700 / Per lesson, Commission Based, One lesson is 50 minutes, Average is 100 lessons per month Location: Yoyogi, Tokyo

Yoyogi, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kokusai Language School, a language school for Japanese professionals to develop their skills in English, is looking for talented instructors.



Your main duty will be to perform 1-to-1 business English lessons for adults from various backgrounds.

