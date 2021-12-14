2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

Real estate, luxury buyers, manufacturing and Nagoya-based writers and content managers in this week's top jobs in Japan!

On Dec 14, 2021

Nagoya University English Digital Content Manager Company: Nagoya University

Nagoya University Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya University is seeking a skilled specialist to lead the management of the English website of Nagoya University, create multimedia content, and implement the digital and online aspects of its international public relations and communications strategy.

The successful candidate will fill a position in a brand-new university international public relations office on April 1, 2022.



Communication with Japanese-speaking IT professionals in Nagoya University and external IT companies is essential.



Nagoya University English Writer/Copy Editor Company: Nagoya University

Nagoya University Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya University is seeking a highly-skilled specialist in copywriting/copy editing to create content and review materials for all communications and public outreach activities in the new International Public Relations Office, to begin April 1, 2022.



Japanese fluency is preferred. However, applicants with extensive experience as a copywriter do not require Japanese proficiency.



Nagoya University Science Writer Company: Nagoya University

Nagoya University Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya University is seeking a highly-skilled specialist in science communication/science writing to produce English press releases and other materials communicating the findings of research originating from our university. The person will fill a position in a brand-new university international public relations office on April 1, 2022.



Applicants with a Bachelor's, Master's or Doctoral degree in Communications, Science Writing, Journalism, Engineering, a Natural Science, or Medicine; or with experience as a science writer or journalist do not require any Japanese language proficiency.



Other applicants should have passed the Japanese Language Proficiency Test N2 or above.



BtoB Sales Executive in US Branch Office Company: Job Tree Japan

Job Tree Japan Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥220,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must hold a US citizenship In this position, you will be trained for up to six months in their Aichi facilities before relocating to Alabama, US.



Your primary duty will be to approach new clients, understand their needs, and then formulate solutions for their problems using the company products while maintaining relationships with existing clients.



Benefits include transportation, health insurance, travel and family allowance.

Manufacturing - Production Line Worker Company: The Better Table 株式会社

The Better Table 株式会社 Salary: ¥1,050 / Hour

¥1,050 / Hour Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Better Table, a pre-cooking preparation, meal cooking and post-cooking packaging manufacturing company, is looking for a production line employee.



Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator Company: Eighty Days Inc.

Eighty Days Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eighty Days is looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service overseas customers.



Customers are primarily based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation. As a customer communicator, you will listen to their needs and create great itineraries to take them across Japan.



Your goals will be to sell tour products and book hotels, restaurants and activities. You will be required to communicate with customers by email and phone.



Freelance Real estate agent Company: 株式会社ブランデスト

株式会社ブランデスト Salary: Salary negotiable, Commission Based, 30-80% commission based on sales amount

Salary negotiable, Commission Based, 30-80% commission based on sales amount Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan RE / MAX is an agent system that allows you to work in a way that maximizes your experience and abilities, using a system of real estate sales chain companies in more than 110 countries around the world.



Luxury Handbag & Accessory Buyer Company: Eco Brand Japan

Eco Brand Japan Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥220,000 / Month, Buyers commission bonus paid monthly after the first year of work.

¥220,000 ~ ¥220,000 / Month, Buyers commission bonus paid monthly after the first year of work. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eco Brand Japan is currently looking for a passionate buyer to plan, source, select and buy luxury new and pre-owned collections from marketplaces to fit targeted customer profiles while ensuring all business and financial objectives are met.



You must be proficient in using spreadsheets daily. English and conversational Japanese is a must.

