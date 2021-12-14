2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Nagoya University English Digital Content Manager
- Company: Nagoya University
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University is seeking a skilled specialist to lead the management of the English website of Nagoya University, create multimedia content, and implement the digital and online aspects of its international public relations and communications strategy.
The successful candidate will fill a position in a brand-new university international public relations office on April 1, 2022.
Communication with Japanese-speaking IT professionals in Nagoya University and external IT companies is essential.
The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time).
Nagoya University English Writer/Copy Editor
- Company: Nagoya University
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University is seeking a highly-skilled specialist in copywriting/copy editing to create content and review materials for all communications and public outreach activities in the new International Public Relations Office, to begin April 1, 2022.
Japanese fluency is preferred. However, applicants with extensive experience as a copywriter do not require Japanese proficiency.
The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time).
Nagoya University Science Writer
- Company: Nagoya University
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University is seeking a highly-skilled specialist in science communication/science writing to produce English press releases and other materials communicating the findings of research originating from our university. The person will fill a position in a brand-new university international public relations office on April 1, 2022.
Applicants with a Bachelor's, Master's or Doctoral degree in Communications, Science Writing, Journalism, Engineering, a Natural Science, or Medicine; or with experience as a science writer or journalist do not require any Japanese language proficiency.
Other applicants should have passed the Japanese Language Proficiency Test N2 or above.
The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time).
BtoB Sales Executive in US Branch Office
- Company: Job Tree Japan
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must hold a US citizenship
In this position, you will be trained for up to six months in their Aichi facilities before relocating to Alabama, US.
Your primary duty will be to approach new clients, understand their needs, and then formulate solutions for their problems using the company products while maintaining relationships with existing clients.
Benefits include transportation, health insurance, travel and family allowance.
Manufacturing - Production Line Worker
- Company: The Better Table 株式会社
- Salary: ¥1,050 / Hour
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Better Table, a pre-cooking preparation, meal cooking and post-cooking packaging manufacturing company, is looking for a production line employee.
Daily duty will be measuring and mixing spices, cleaning equipment, cutting meat, preparing equipment, etc.
Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator
- Company: Eighty Days Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eighty Days is looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service overseas customers.
Customers are primarily based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation. As a customer communicator, you will listen to their needs and create great itineraries to take them across Japan.
Your goals will be to sell tour products and book hotels, restaurants and activities. You will be required to communicate with customers by email and phone.
Fluency in other languages is a big plus.
Freelance Real estate agent
- Company: 株式会社ブランデスト
- Salary: Salary negotiable, Commission Based, 30-80% commission based on sales amount
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
RE / MAX is an agent system that allows you to work in a way that maximizes your experience and abilities, using a system of real estate sales chain companies in more than 110 countries around the world.
As a freelance real estate agent, you'll be able to build your own brand at your own pace with full support and training from senior staff.
Luxury Handbag & Accessory Buyer
- Company: Eco Brand Japan
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥220,000 / Month, Buyers commission bonus paid monthly after the first year of work.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eco Brand Japan is currently looking for a passionate buyer to plan, source, select and buy luxury new and pre-owned collections from marketplaces to fit targeted customer profiles while ensuring all business and financial objectives are met.
You must be proficient in using spreadsheets daily. English and conversational Japanese is a must.
Additional languages are also a plus (Chinese, French, German, Korean and Spanish).
