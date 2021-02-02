2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Writer (Translator J to E)
- Company: The IR Corporation
- Salary: ¥4.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The IR Corporation is looking for a full-time writer to translate various documents and material from Japanese to English.
You must have native-level English, be precise and be able to respect tight deadlines.
Duties will focus on the translation of integrated reports, news releases, corporate brochures, results summaries, roadshow presentations or corporate websites from various industries.
Part-time or semi-full-time positions will be also considered upon request.
Waseda University Public Relations / Web Communications
- Company: Waseda University Public Relations
- Salary: ¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Waseda University, one of the most prestigious universities in Japan, is looking for a PR person to maintain its website by creating original content and managing its social media assets.
You must be fluent in Japanese to fit the working environment. The ideal candidate will have experience in using WordPress and social media platforms.
Team Coordinator, Player Support
- Company: Keywords International
- Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a team coordinator, you will be joining the customer support team and responsible for supporting the popular mobile game Supercell.
You will ensure each agent is providing the best customer service and help improve player experience for titles such as Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans and Hay Day.
Fitness Supervisor
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥375,000 ~ ¥541,000 / Month
- Location: Nihonbashi, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will be directly involved in the physical exercise programs and fitness activities for members.
You must have CPR and First Aid training as well as a certification as a personal trainer or exercise instructor.
Fitness Attendant
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥2.3M ~ ¥3.2M / Year
- Location: Nihonbashi, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Tokyo American Club is looking for a fitness attendant to assist users with their workout regimens, show them how to use the spectrum of cutting-technology equipment and make sure the fitness center runs smoothly and safely.
You should be able to deal with customers on the phone, negotiate prices with vendors and solve customers complaints in both Japanese and English.
You must have a certification from a recognized fitness association or university degree in related field.
Video Games Translation
- Company: Wit One
- Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- English
- Italian
- French
- German
[URGENTLY HIRING] Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Remote
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.
You must have experience in the hospitality industry. Fluency in English and Japanese is a must.
