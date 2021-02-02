2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

Video game support staff, Japanese-to-English translators, fitness attendants, marketers and PR specialists are all needed in this week's top jobs in Japan

On Feb 2, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Writer (Translator J to E) Company: The IR Corporation

The IR Corporation Salary: ¥4.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The IR Corporation is looking for a full-time writer to translate various documents and material from Japanese to English.



You must have native-level English, be precise and be able to respect tight deadlines.



Duties will focus on the translation of integrated reports, news releases, corporate brochures, results summaries, roadshow presentations or corporate websites from various industries.



Part-time or semi-full-time positions will be also considered upon request. Share this Job Apply Here

Waseda University Public Relations / Web Communications Company: Waseda University Public Relations

Waseda University Public Relations Salary: ¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month

¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Waseda University, one of the most prestigious universities in Japan, is looking for a PR person to maintain its website by creating original content and managing its social media assets.



You must be fluent in Japanese to fit the working environment. The ideal candidate will have experience in using WordPress and social media platforms. Share this Job Apply Here

Team Coordinator, Player Support Company: Keywords International

Keywords International Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month

¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a team coordinator, you will be joining the customer support team and responsible for supporting the popular mobile game Supercell.



You will ensure each agent is providing the best customer service and help improve player experience for titles such as Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans and Hay Day. Share this Job Apply Here

Fitness Supervisor Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥375,000 ~ ¥541,000 / Month

¥375,000 ~ ¥541,000 / Month Location: Nihonbashi, Tokyo

Nihonbashi, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will be directly involved in the physical exercise programs and fitness activities for members.



You must have CPR and First Aid training as well as a certification as a personal trainer or exercise instructor. Share this Job Apply Here

Fitness Attendant Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥2.3M ~ ¥3.2M / Year

¥2.3M ~ ¥3.2M / Year Location: Nihonbashi, Tokyo

Nihonbashi, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tokyo American Club is looking for a fitness attendant to assist users with their workout regimens, show them how to use the spectrum of cutting-technology equipment and make sure the fitness center runs smoothly and safely.



You should be able to deal with customers on the phone, negotiate prices with vendors and solve customers complaints in both Japanese and English.



You must have a certification from a recognized fitness association or university degree in related field. Share this Job Apply Here

Video Games Translation Company: Wit One

Wit One Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable

¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- English

- Italian

- French

- German Share this Job Apply Here

[URGENTLY HIRING] Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote

Remote English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

Hospitality General Manager / Senior Associate Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer, a hospitality company operating a portfolio of properties in Tokyo and Kyoto, is looking for a general manager to lead operational processes and guest services to drive higher profits, reviews and up sell partners at its facility in Kyoto.



You must have experience in the hospitality industry. Fluency in English and Japanese is a must. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.