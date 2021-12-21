2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
International Sales Executive
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based, Depends on experience (Negotiable).
- Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Crown, an import/export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing vehicles that match the needs of clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.
Benefits include a commission-based system to top up your monthly salary up to ¥1M.
Customer Service
- Company: Xylem Japan
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥375,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Xylem Japan is looking for a customer service staff to provide quality sales and order support to customers while striving to add customer value by meeting established customer service levels.
You must be proficient in the Microsoft Office Suit and have at least a JLPT N2 or similar level of Japanese.
Sales & Office Coordinator
- Company: Japan Commerce Corporation
- Salary: ¥160,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Sales and Office Coordinator your main duty will be selling vehicles to overseas and domestic markets, sourcing vehicles from auctions/tender/other domestic sources, arranging transportation/shipment, data processing of sales, communicating with partners.
You must have at least 3 years of experience in used car sales and hold a bachelor degree.
Elementary School Teacher
- Company: New Life International School
- Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Yamanashi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
New Life International School (NLIS) is looking for an elementary teacher to teach a small, multi-grade class in the intermediate grades from April 2022.
You must have an elementary education degree from an English-speaking country.
Experience teaching at a Christian school is preferred.
Operations & Finance Coordinator
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer, a tech-enabled hospitality brand, is looking for an Operations & Finance Coordinator to support its growing portfolio of hotels in Kyoto.
You will be the operational backbone of Wayfarer hotels, including managing vendors, inventory, taxes online information and payments.
Expansion Manager Japan
- Company: dLocal
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
dLocal is looking for an expansion manager to lead dLocal’s strategy and partnerships in Japan in order to enable local payments processing for international merchants.
You must have proven experience in payments or other financial systems in Japan. Fluent Japanese is preferred.
Nagoya University English Digital Content Manager
- Company: Nagoya University
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University is seeking a skilled specialist to lead the management of the English website of Nagoya University, create multimedia content, and implement the digital and online aspects of its international public relations and communications strategy.
The successful candidate will fill a position in a brand-new university international public relations office on April 1, 2022.
Communication with Japanese-speaking IT professionals in Nagoya University and external IT companies is essential.
The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time).
Nagoya University English Writer/Copy Editor
- Company: Nagoya University
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University is seeking a highly-skilled specialist in copywriting/copy editing to create content and review materials for all communications and public outreach activities in the new International Public Relations Office, to begin April 1, 2022.
Japanese fluency is preferred. However, applicants with extensive experience as a copywriter do not require Japanese proficiency.
The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time).
Nagoya University Science Writer
- Company: Nagoya University
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University is seeking a highly-skilled specialist in science communication/science writing to produce English press releases and other materials communicating the findings of research originating from our university. The person will fill a position in a brand-new university international public relations office on April 1, 2022.
Applicants with a Bachelor's, Master's or Doctoral degree in Communications, Science Writing, Journalism, Engineering, a Natural Science, or Medicine; or with experience as a science writer or journalist do not require any Japanese language proficiency.
Other applicants should have passed the Japanese Language Proficiency Test N2 or above.
The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time).
