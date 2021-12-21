2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

On Dec 21, 2021

International Sales Executive Company: G-7 Crown Trading

G-7 Crown Trading Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based, Depends on experience (Negotiable).

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based, Depends on experience (Negotiable). Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa

Kawasaki, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Crown, an import/export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing vehicles that match the needs of clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.



You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.



Benefits include a commission-based system to top up your monthly salary up to ¥1M.

Customer Service Company: Xylem Japan

Xylem Japan Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥375,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥375,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Xylem Japan is looking for a customer service staff to provide quality sales and order support to customers while striving to add customer value by meeting established customer service levels.



You must be proficient in the Microsoft Office Suit and have at least a JLPT N2 or similar level of Japanese.

Sales & Office Coordinator Company: Japan Commerce Corporation

Japan Commerce Corporation Salary: ¥160,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥160,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Sales and Office Coordinator your main duty will be selling vehicles to overseas and domestic markets, sourcing vehicles from auctions/tender/other domestic sources, arranging transportation/shipment, data processing of sales, communicating with partners.



You must have at least 3 years of experience in used car sales and hold a bachelor degree.

Elementary School Teacher Company: New Life International School

New Life International School Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.1M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Yamanashi, Japan

Yamanashi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan New Life International School (NLIS) is looking for an elementary teacher to teach a small, multi-grade class in the intermediate grades from April 2022.



You must have an elementary education degree from an English-speaking country.

Experience teaching at a Christian school is preferred.

Operations & Finance Coordinator Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month

¥240,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer, a tech-enabled hospitality brand, is looking for an Operations & Finance Coordinator to support its growing portfolio of hotels in Kyoto.



You will be the operational backbone of Wayfarer hotels, including managing vendors, inventory, taxes online information and payments.

Expansion Manager Japan Company: dLocal

dLocal Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK dLocal is looking for an expansion manager to lead dLocal’s strategy and partnerships in Japan in order to enable local payments processing for international merchants.



You must have proven experience in payments or other financial systems in Japan. Fluent Japanese is preferred.

Nagoya University English Digital Content Manager Company: Nagoya University

Nagoya University Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya University is seeking a skilled specialist to lead the management of the English website of Nagoya University, create multimedia content, and implement the digital and online aspects of its international public relations and communications strategy.

The successful candidate will fill a position in a brand-new university international public relations office on April 1, 2022.



Communication with Japanese-speaking IT professionals in Nagoya University and external IT companies is essential.



The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time). Share this Job Apply Here

Nagoya University English Writer/Copy Editor Company: Nagoya University

Nagoya University Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya University is seeking a highly-skilled specialist in copywriting/copy editing to create content and review materials for all communications and public outreach activities in the new International Public Relations Office, to begin April 1, 2022.



Japanese fluency is preferred. However, applicants with extensive experience as a copywriter do not require Japanese proficiency.



The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time). Share this Job Apply Here

Nagoya University Science Writer Company: Nagoya University

Nagoya University Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya University is seeking a highly-skilled specialist in science communication/science writing to produce English press releases and other materials communicating the findings of research originating from our university. The person will fill a position in a brand-new university international public relations office on April 1, 2022.



Applicants with a Bachelor's, Master's or Doctoral degree in Communications, Science Writing, Journalism, Engineering, a Natural Science, or Medicine; or with experience as a science writer or journalist do not require any Japanese language proficiency.



Other applicants should have passed the Japanese Language Proficiency Test N2 or above.



The deadline for applications is Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. (Japan time). Share this Job Apply Here

