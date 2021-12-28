2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
International Sales Executive
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month (Negotiable, based on experience)
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Crown, an import and export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to sell, export and source vehicles that match clients' needs from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.
Benefits include a commission-based system to top your monthly salary up to ¥1M.
IT/ Software Engineer
- Company: 日本語オンラインスクール合同会社
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an IT/Software Engineer, you will be in charge of the whole IT development chain from design to implementation in coordination with front-end and back-end engineers.
You must have conversational level Japanese and have at least three years of professional experience in system development (preferably with the following programming languages: HTML, CSS, Javascript, React, Typescript, Node.js, Java, PHP, C#, C++, Python, AWS, GCP, Azure).
Embassy of Belgium Administrative Assistant
- Company: Embassy of Belgium in Japan
- Salary: ¥462,200 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an Administrative Assistant, you will support the activities of the political section of the Embassy of Belgium, with a focus on cultural and academic activities.
Your task will vary from document translations, drafting official correspondence, small accounting tasks, logistics for the ambassador and more.
You must know French or Dutch and have good office suite (Word, Excel, Outlook) and SNS (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) knowledge.
Workforce Solutions Pre-Sales Consultant
- Company: WorkForce Software LLC
- Salary: ¥8.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In partnership with the WorkForce Channel Manager and Business Partners, you will strategically expand existing business and drive new business within Japan.
You must have experience in the HR or payroll field and an understanding of wage-related labor laws in Japan.
Localization Tester (Asian Language)
- Company: LIONBRIDGE
- Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game testers are wanted to help with game localization. You must be a native speaker of at least one of the below languages:
- Traditional Chinese
- Simplified Chinese
- Korean
- Thai
English is a plus.
You must also have good gamers abilities in various genres such as FPS, RPGs, etc.
