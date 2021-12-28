2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

Want to work for the Embassy of Belgium in Tokyo? How about a new career in IT or game localization? All these and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Dec 28, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

International Sales Executive Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.

G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month (Negotiable, based on experience)

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month (Negotiable, based on experience) Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Crown, an import and export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to sell, export and source vehicles that match clients' needs from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.



You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.



Benefits include a commission-based system to top your monthly salary up to ¥1M. Share this Job Apply Here

IT/ Software Engineer Company: 日本語オンラインスクール合同会社

日本語オンラインスクール合同会社 Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an IT/Software Engineer, you will be in charge of the whole IT development chain from design to implementation in coordination with front-end and back-end engineers.



You must have conversational level Japanese and have at least three years of professional experience in system development (preferably with the following programming languages: HTML, CSS, Javascript, React, Typescript, Node.js, Java, PHP, C#, C++, Python, AWS, GCP, Azure). Share this Job Apply Here

Embassy of Belgium Administrative Assistant Company: Embassy of Belgium in Japan

Embassy of Belgium in Japan Salary: ¥462,200 / Month

¥462,200 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an Administrative Assistant, you will support the activities of the political section of the Embassy of Belgium, with a focus on cultural and academic activities.



Your task will vary from document translations, drafting official correspondence, small accounting tasks, logistics for the ambassador and more.



You must know French or Dutch and have good office suite (Word, Excel, Outlook) and SNS (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) knowledge. Share this Job Apply Here

Workforce Solutions Pre-Sales Consultant Company: WorkForce Software LLC

WorkForce Software LLC Salary: ¥8.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year (Negotiable)

¥8.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan In partnership with the WorkForce Channel Manager and Business Partners, you will strategically expand existing business and drive new business within Japan.



You must have experience in the HR or payroll field and an understanding of wage-related labor laws in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Localization Tester (Asian Language) Company: LIONBRIDGE

LIONBRIDGE Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour

¥1,250 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game testers are wanted to help with game localization. You must be a native speaker of at least one of the below languages:

- Traditional Chinese

- Simplified Chinese

- Korean

- Thai



English is a plus.



You must also have good gamers abilities in various genres such as FPS, RPGs, etc. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.