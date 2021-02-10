Work

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

This week's top jobs in Japan feature full-time writers and editors, business news reporters, lodging managers, data analysts, video game user support staff and more.

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Chino Tabi

Lodging Manager

  • Company: Chino Tabi
  • Salary: ¥190,851 / Month ・Bonus (twice a year/ depend on company profit) ・Rent-free living quarters (3DK) in a designated city-run apartment building are provided ・Commuting expenses are partly covered
  • Location: Nagano, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

In this position your main duty will be to manage private lodging facilities in Nagano, the Yamaura Stay farmhouses.

As a lodging manager, you will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the accommodations. You will be in charge of planning and coordinating the hotel services, ensuring that operations run smoothly, managing the staff, organizing promotional campaigns with the marketing team, and coming up with new ideas to increase the guests’ satisfaction and improve the overall stay experience.

You must have a valid working visa for Japan and be willing to relocate to Chino City in Nagano.

Shian

Full-time EN-JP Writer/Editor

  • Company: Shian
  • Salary: ¥3.0M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Shian, an internationally recognized content producer of annual reports, company brochures and other corporate communication material, is looking for a native English editor/writer with conversational level and good reading Japanese skills.

You must have at least JLPT N2 or N3 certification and currently reside in Japan.

Customer Experience Manager

  • Company: Imagr
  • Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥8.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Osaka or Fukushima
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Imagr, a leading automated retail technology company, is looking for a customer experience manager to face Japanese customers, harness knowledge of user needs and create market research in order achieve the company's business goals.

You must be a native Japanese speaker with English abilities.

FujiFilm Software

AI Tech, Data Analyst (General Technologies Group)

  • Company: FujiFilm Software
  • Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
  • Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Fujifilm is looking for candidates to research AI technology development and perform data analysis tasks.

You must have basic knowledge or practical experience regarding basic AI technologies such as machine and deep learning.

Reporter

  • Company: Pei Media
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Pei Media located in Hong Kong, is looking for reporters in Tokyo to cover the Japanese market, delivering expert news, analysis and information.

Your main duty will be producing a daily news mix for online media and regular assignments for magazines as well as pitching content ideas.

You must have at least two years of journalism experience or similar.

Growing Tree

Early Childhood/Elementary Educator

  • Company: Growing Tree
  • Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Year
  • Location: Kiba, Tokyo
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Growing Tree is looking for warm, active, energetic and captivating candidates to start ASAP in its international school located in Kiba, Tokyo.

Benefits include housing and transportation allowance up to ¥20,000 per month, visa sponsorship and social insurance.

You must include a photo on your application.

Writer (Translator J to E)

  • Company: The IR Corporation
  • Salary: ¥4.0M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The IR Corporation is looking for a full-time writer to translate various documents and material from Japanese to English.

You must have native-level English, be precise and be able to respect tight deadlines.

Duties will focus on the translation of integrated reports, news releases, corporate brochures, results summaries, roadshow presentations or corporate websites from various industries.

Part-time or semi-full-time positions will be also considered upon request.

Waseda University Public Relations

Waseda University Public Relations / Web Communications

  • Company: Waseda University Public Relations
  • Salary: ¥242,000 ~ ¥262,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Waseda University, one of the most prestigious universities in Japan, is looking for a PR person to maintain its website by creating original content and managing its social media assets.

You must be fluent in Japanese to fit the working environment. The ideal candidate will have experience in using WordPress and social media platforms.

Keywords International

Team Coordinator, Player Support

  • Company: Keywords International
  • Salary: ¥380,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a team coordinator, you will be joining the customer support team and responsible for supporting the popular mobile game Supercell.

You will ensure each agent is providing the best customer service and help improve player experience for titles such as Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans and Hay Day.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

