2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

In this position your main duty will be to manage private lodging facilities in Nagano, the Yamaura Stay farmhouses.



As a lodging manager, you will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the accommodations. You will be in charge of planning and coordinating the hotel services, ensuring that operations run smoothly, managing the staff, organizing promotional campaigns with the marketing team, and coming up with new ideas to increase the guests’ satisfaction and improve the overall stay experience.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan and be willing to relocate to Chino City in Nagano.

