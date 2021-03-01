2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Commercial Sales Specialist
- Company: OtterBox
- Salary: Salary negotiable, commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
OtterBox, a leading protective solution brand with a core emphasis on mobile handheld technology, is looking for a commercial sales specialist to be responsible for driving revenue acceleration within the B2B and commercial channels.
You must have a university degree and at least six years' sales and strategic business development experience — preferably in the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries.
Digital Marketing, Online Advertising, E-commerce, Marketing Strategy
- Company: BSMO
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
BSMO, a marketing agency helping worldwide clients achieve their business goals, is looking for a new team member to join its digital marketing department.
Your main duty will be to lead digital marketing strategy of current and new projects as well as managing online advertising, social media and other online campaigns.
Hotel Associate Front Operations
- Company: Wayfarer
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese.
Elementary Classroom Teacher
- Company: Growing-Trees
- Salary: ¥340,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Growing-Trees is looking for an experienced teacher who enjoys working with pre-, kinder- and elementary school age students.
Benefits include long paid holiday, social insurance, visa sponsorship and a very attractive salary.
Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Nationwide (Japan)
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
Public School ALT
- Company: Altia Central
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience.
- Location: Gifu, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Altia is back once again with ALT positions to fill in Gifu City located in Gifu Prefecture.
Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT or any experience teaching young learners is preferred.
Visa sponsorship support provided. Basic or conversational Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.
AI Tech, Data Analyst (General Technologies Group)
- Company: FujiFilm Software
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
- Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Fujifilm is looking for candidates to research AI technology development and perform data analysis tasks.
You must have basic knowledge or practical experience regarding basic AI technologies such as machine and deep learning.
