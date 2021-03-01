2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

English teachers looking for new opportunities for ALT or private language school work will be interested in this weeks top jobs in Japan as well as those looking for work in digital gaming and marketing.

On Mar 1, 2021

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Commercial Sales Specialist Company: OtterBox

OtterBox Salary: Salary negotiable, commission Based

Salary negotiable, commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan OtterBox, a leading protective solution brand with a core emphasis on mobile handheld technology, is looking for a commercial sales specialist to be responsible for driving revenue acceleration within the B2B and commercial channels.



You must have a university degree and at least six years' sales and strategic business development experience — preferably in the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries. Share this Job Apply Here

Digital Marketing, Online Advertising, E-commerce, Marketing Strategy Company: BSMO

BSMO Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK BSMO, a marketing agency helping worldwide clients achieve their business goals, is looking for a new team member to join its digital marketing department.



Your main duty will be to lead digital marketing strategy of current and new projects as well as managing online advertising, social media and other online campaigns. Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel Associate Front Operations Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Elementary Classroom Teacher Company: Growing-Trees

Growing-Trees Salary: ¥340,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥340,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Growing-Trees is looking for an experienced teacher who enjoys working with pre-, kinder- and elementary school age students.



Benefits include long paid holiday, social insurance, visa sponsorship and a very attractive salary. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Nationwide (Japan)

Nationwide (Japan) English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

Public School ALT Company: Altia Central

Altia Central Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience.

¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience. Location: Gifu, Japan

Gifu, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Altia is back once again with ALT positions to fill in Gifu City located in Gifu Prefecture.



Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT or any experience teaching young learners is preferred.



Visa sponsorship support provided. Basic or conversational Japanese is preferred but not mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

AI Tech, Data Analyst (General Technologies Group) Company: FujiFilm Software

FujiFilm Software Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa

Yokohama, Kanagawa English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Fujifilm is looking for candidates to research AI technology development and perform data analysis tasks.



You must have basic knowledge or practical experience regarding basic AI technologies such as machine and deep learning. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.