2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

Are you looking for a new career in Japan? The automotive industry, a university counselor position, managers, Javascript developers and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Mar 8, 2022

If you're looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Independent Sales Representative Company: Military Auto Source

Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month (Negotiable, commission based)

Location: Okinawa, Japan

English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Okinawa, Japan.



Successful candidates will be equipped with an aptitude for or skills to initiate online sales and marketing campaigns including Mobile, Social Media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter etc.), proactively and without supervision, prospect, qualify and create interest in participating in a personalized digital presentation.



Part-time English Instructor Company: Scientific Education Group Co., Ltd (SEG)

Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour (Negotiable)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan SEG, a well-known cram school for junior and senior high school students for teaching English through a communicative and comprehension-based approach, is looking for part-time English Teachers.

At least three years of teaching experience with junior high and high school students is preferred.



Full-Time Accounting Consultants Company: Seventh Sense Group

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for our international office.



Your main duty will be bookkeeping and data entry, preparing tax filing documents and financial statements and meeting with clients.



Global Risk & Investigations Associate Company: J.S. Held Japan LLC

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Are you looking to join an organization that is growing and dynamic? What about a high-energy, collaborative environment that rewards hard work?



J.S. Held, a global multi-disciplinary consulting firm with over 90 locations worldwide, is searching for a Key Associate to provide professional research and reporting assistance in the wide range of assignments handled within the practice.



Your primary duty will be to research and analyze information from public domain sources in English and Japanese to support ongoing investigative, business intelligence, and consulting assignments.



Customer Service/Tech Support Company: Information Architects Inc.

Salary: Salary negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan iA, a company specializing in information architecture, app development, and web design, is looking for customer service and tech support.



You'll act as a point of contact for customers, providing support and troubleshooting for any issues they encounter. You'll be communicating to customers mainly via email, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit or inside the company's App Store review section.



Japanese is desirable for internal communication but not essential for the role. However, sales and marketing skills are a big plus.



Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic - 医療法人社団紘朗会 麻布皮フ科クリニック

Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable, incentives based on the company's rules and regulations)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Azabu Skin Clinic is looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff who is capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling, and translation; mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.

Human Resources Manager Company: Nagoya International School

Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥7.6M / Year

Location: Aichi, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya International School seeks a confident, friendly, experienced and knowledgeable Human Resources Manager. This is a senior position reporting to the Director of Business and Operations. Together with the Finance Manager and Facilities Manager, they provide the backbone of the operations to deliver outstanding learning and well-being for students in our mission-driven school.



The role encompasses leadership and management of all human resource functions, including direct supervision of one full-time employee in the HR department.



The scope of the HR department includes recruitment management (searches, offers, visas, contracts, etc.), overseas staff housing, living support for all employees, compliance management (employment and labor law, social insurances, health and hygiene, etc.), personnel matters (e.g., leaves and absence tracking), policy and handbook maintenance and other related tasks and areas of responsibility.



Hiroshima Global Academy "HiGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校 Industries: Education / International School

Position Available: 4 - Mathematics Teacher

- Teacher/ Instructor (English - Language and Literature)

- University Director

- Teacher/ Instructor (Biology) Hiroshima Global Academy (HiGA) is a prefectural public school located on Osaki Kamijima, an island located off the coast of Hiroshima, nestled in the Seto Inland Sea. The island is famous for its beautiful beaches, and its abundant nature. HiGA is currently running the International Baccalaureate's Middle Years Program (MYP) for junior high school and has received authorization to offer the Diploma Program (DP) for senior high school.

Full-stack JavaScript / TypeScript developer Company: Asia Commerce Limited

Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Asia Commerce Ltd. is looking for smart, energetic and team-oriented engineers to join and scale up its business specializing in telemedicine.



You must know JavaScript, Node and React, and have experience developing complex web services, data structures and algorithms. In addition, talent in core computer science theory is expected.



Quebec Government Officer Company: Delegation generale du Quebec a Tokyo (Quebec Government office in Tokyo)

Salary: ¥6.9M ~ ¥8.3M / Year (Negotiable)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Quebec Government Office in Tokyo develops, maintains, and promotes economic, political, academic, and cultural relations with Japan. It is also looking for multiple candidates to join its office.

You must have perfect command of written and oral Japanese and the ability to communicate in French and English.



University Counselor Company: Hiroshima Global Academy "HIGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校

Salary: ¥5M ~ 6.3M / Year

Location: Hiroshima, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Overseas applications OK In this position, you will manage the career counseling for Japanese and foreign universities by conducting interviews with students regarding their careers and preparing them for university applications.

Experience in a similar position is a plus.



Front Desk Staff Company: 株式会社コスモスホテルマネジメント

Salary: ¥200,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Apartment Hotel Mimaru is looking for Front Desk Staff to join its team in Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka.



In this role, you will manage all check-in and out, assist and support guest experience as a travel partner introducing recommended sightseeing spots and restaurants.



To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.