2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

Independent Sales Representative
- Company: Military Auto Source
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month (Negotiable, commission based)
- Location: Okinawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Okinawa, Japan.
Successful candidates will be equipped with an aptitude for or skills to initiate online sales and marketing campaigns including Mobile, Social Media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter etc.), proactively and without supervision, prospect, qualify and create interest in participating in a personalized digital presentation.
Applications from overseas are warmly welcome.
Part-time English Instructor
- Company: Scientific Education Group Co., Ltd (SEG)
- Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SEG, a well-known cram school for junior and senior high school students for teaching English through a communicative and comprehension-based approach, is looking for part-time English Teachers.
At least three years of teaching experience with junior high and high school students is preferred.
Full-Time Accounting Consultants
- Company: Seventh Sense Group
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Seventh Sense is seeking full-time accounting consultants for our international office.
Your main duty will be bookkeeping and data entry, preparing tax filing documents and financial statements and meeting with clients.
Accounting experience/education preferred but not required. Japanese and English ability is required.
Global Risk & Investigations Associate
- Company: J.S. Held Japan LLC
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Are you looking to join an organization that is growing and dynamic? What about a high-energy, collaborative environment that rewards hard work?
J.S. Held, a global multi-disciplinary consulting firm with over 90 locations worldwide, is searching for a Key Associate to provide professional research and reporting assistance in the wide range of assignments handled within the practice.
Your primary duty will be to research and analyze information from public domain sources in English and Japanese to support ongoing investigative, business intelligence, and consulting assignments.
A Bachelor’s in Economics, International Business, Politics, Finance, Commerce, or subjects relevant to the investigation field is preferred.
Customer Service/Tech Support
- Company: Information Architects Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
iA, a company specializing in information architecture, app development, and web design, is looking for customer service and tech support.
You'll act as a point of contact for customers, providing support and troubleshooting for any issues they encounter. You'll be communicating to customers mainly via email, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit or inside the company's App Store review section.
Japanese is desirable for internal communication but not essential for the role. However, sales and marketing skills are a big plus.
This is a full-time position.
Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
- Company: Azabu Skin Clinic - 医療法人社団紘朗会 麻布皮フ科クリニック
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable, incentives based on the company’s rules and regulations)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Azabu Skin Clinic is looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff who is capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling, and translation; mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.
Human Resources Manager
- Company: Nagoya International School
- Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥7.6M / Year
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya International School seeks a confident, friendly, experienced and knowledgeable Human Resources Manager. This is a senior position reporting to the Director of Business and Operations. Together with the Finance Manager and Facilities Manager, they provide the backbone of the operations to deliver outstanding learning and well-being for students in our mission-driven school.
The role encompasses leadership and management of all human resource functions, including direct supervision of one full-time employee in the HR department.
The scope of the HR department includes recruitment management (searches, offers, visas, contracts, etc.), overseas staff housing, living support for all employees, compliance management (employment and labor law, social insurances, health and hygiene, etc.), personnel matters (e.g., leaves and absence tracking), policy and handbook maintenance and other related tasks and areas of responsibility.
Benefits include a 236-day contract, additional leave for sickness/bereavement, etc., free tuition for children (subject to eligibility) and free housing for candidates and their families relocating to Nagoya from other cities in Japan.
Hiroshima Global Academy "HiGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校
- Industries: Education / International School
- Position Available: 4
- Mathematics Teacher
- Teacher/ Instructor (English - Language and Literature)
- University Director
- Teacher/ Instructor (Biology)
Hiroshima Global Academy (HiGA) is a prefectural public school located on Osaki Kamijima, an island located off the coast of Hiroshima, nestled in the Seto Inland Sea. The island is famous for its beautiful beaches, and its abundant nature. HiGA is currently running the International Baccalaureate's Middle Years Program (MYP) for junior high school and has received authorization to offer the Diploma Program (DP) for senior high school.
Full-stack JavaScript / TypeScript developer
- Company: Asia Commerce Limited
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Asia Commerce Ltd. is looking for smart, energetic and team-oriented engineers to join and scale up its business specializing in telemedicine.
You must know JavaScript, Node and React, and have experience developing complex web services, data structures and algorithms. In addition, talent in core computer science theory is expected.
You must also be an autonomous self-starter with the ability to produce results with minimal supervision.
Quebec Government Officer
- Company: Delegation generale du Quebec a Tokyo (Quebec Government office in Tokyo)
- Salary: ¥6.9M ~ ¥8.3M / Year (Negotiable)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Quebec Government Office in Tokyo develops, maintains, and promotes economic, political, academic, and cultural relations with Japan. It is also looking for multiple candidates to join its office.
You must have perfect command of written and oral Japanese and the ability to communicate in French and English.
University Counselor
- Company: Hiroshima Global Academy "HIGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校
- Salary: ¥5M ~ 6.3M / Year
- Location: Hiroshima, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
In this position, you will manage the career counseling for Japanese and foreign universities by conducting interviews with students regarding their careers and preparing them for university applications.
Experience in a similar position is a plus.
Front Desk Staff
- Company: 株式会社コスモスホテルマネジメント
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Apartment Hotel Mimaru is looking for Front Desk Staff to join its team in Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka.
In this role, you will manage all check-in and out, assist and support guest experience as a travel partner introducing recommended sightseeing spots and restaurants.
Business level Japanese and English required.
