2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Mar 25, 2022

Data Center Operations (DCO) Decommission Technician Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Tokyo location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Japanese proficiency is a plus, but it's not mandatory to apply for this position. Share this Job Apply Here

Video Games Translation Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン

Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン Salary: ¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- English

- French

- Chinese

- Korean Share this Job Apply Here

Environment Health and Safety Manager｜環境・労働安全衛生（ＥＨＳ）マネージャー Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン

Pinkerton - ピンカートン Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pinkerton is looking for a manager to inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.



In this role, you will analyze data and develop related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.



You must understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies and industry reports in both Japanese and English. Share this Job Apply Here

Part-Time, Project-Based Cleaning Staff Company: Matsuri Technologies

Matsuri Technologies Salary: ¥1,900 ~ ¥2,000 / Per room (Project Based)

¥1,900 ~ ¥2,000 / Per room (Project Based) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Part-time cleaning staff is wanted for cleaning high-end mansions, hotels and private houses in Tokyo.



Transportation allowance provided.

You must have a valid working visa for Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Report Editor Company: First Advantage Japan

First Advantage Japan Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan First Advantage Japan is looking for a person to join its report editing team primarily responsible for checking the data and content of its client reports while working as part of an international and growing company.



The successful applicant must have an eye for detail, proactive communication, desire to learn, basic PC skills, meet deadlines, currently reside in Japan and a work permit required. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment Associate Company: Peloton K.K.

Peloton K.K. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a recruitment associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. In addition, you’ll attend client meetings, learn the tech market and build your professional network in Japan.



As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan, and Japanese ability is a big plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Licensed Classroom Teacher Company: Learning Tree International School

Learning Tree International School Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Learning Tree International School is currently looking for professional teachers who are seeking a school where they can make a difference in the lives of children. Candidates must be warm, active, and energetic to captivate and bond with the students.



You must be available to begin training in March. Share this Job Apply Here

PYP homeroom teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month plus 10,000 JPY as commutation. timings - 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (45 minutes break included).expected DOJ-1st April, 2022

¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month plus 10,000 JPY as commutation. timings - 9:00 am to 5:30 pm (45 minutes break included).expected DOJ-1st April, 2022 Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Indian International School is looking for a PYP homeroom teacher to be responsible for providing leadership and coordination within its school at Higashi Kasai, Tokyo.



You must have native-level English and a teaching certificate. A minimum of two years of experience teaching in IB PYP section is preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel Associate - Front Operations Company: Wayfarer

Wayfarer Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month

¥210,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hospitality is looking for a front operations team member to join its facility in Kyoto.



Your main duty will be to assist in managing end-to-end traveler services across multiple Wayfarer accommodation projects, including reservations & inquiries operations, front desk routines (check-in/ out, lobby cleaning, housekeeping management, inventory/amenity management) and group booking sourcing & sales.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

